Agent Misty Carter filed the case in January. A court order filed this week reveals that all the parties involved have now agreed to have the case permanently dismissed.

The legal struggles of eXp got a little lighter this week after one of the sexual harassment cases against the company was permanently dismissed.

The case was originally filed in January by Reno-based agent Misty Carter. She claimed that team leader Chris Nevada engaged in an array of sexual harassment incidents while she was an employee at his eXp Realty-affiliated Nevada Real Estate Group. Carter named eXp, Nevada and Nevada Real Estate Group as defendants in the case.

However, on Tuesday a U.S. District Court judge in Nevada agreed to dismiss the case “with prejudice,” which means that it cannot be filed again in the future. According to the judge’s order, all the parties involved in the case “mutually decided to dismiss this lawsuit.” The various parties also agreed to pay for their own legal costs, and the defendants denied any wrongdoing. The order makes no mention of any financial settlement.

EXp declined to comment on the dismissal.

The end of the case is no doubt a relief to eXp, which is facing a pair of other sexual harassment suits. Those other suits were filed last year and have to do with sexual harassment allegedly committed by eXp agents and recruiters David Golden and Michael Bjorkman. Those cases are ongoing and unaffected by the dismissal of Carter’s suit.

In Carter’s case, she alleged that Nevada had made sexual remarks in the workplace, offered to pay her for sex, sent her explicit texts and engaged in unwanted touching and attempts at kissing. She also alleged that when she rebuffed Nevada’s advances, her “employment was terminated.”

Nevada left eXp last year.

At the time Carter filed her case, eXp said in a statement that it was reviewing the allegations and that it “has zero tolerance for abuse, harassment, or misconduct of any kind — including by the independent real estate agents who use our services.”

Read the order dismissing the case here:

