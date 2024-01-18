The suit claims that Chris Nevada offered to pay an employee for sex, made inappropriate comments and, ultimately, fired the woman.

As eXp Realty fends off multiple sexual harassment lawsuits, another alleged victim has come forward with yet another case against the company, this time accusing a team leader in Nevada of sexual harassment and retaliation.

Reno-based agent Misty Carter filed the suit Tuesday in federal court in Nevada. The suit names as defendants eXp, as well as Chris Nevada and his Nevada Real Estate Group. Among other things, the suit accuses Nevada of an array of misbehavior ranging from making sexual remarks in the workplace, offering to pay Carter for sex, “unwanted touching” and attempts at kissing, and sexually oriented texts.

The suit’s complaint argues that when Carter rebuffed Nevada’s advances, her “employment was terminated.” The complaint also makes a point of noting that Carter was an “employee as opposed to an independent contractor.” Independent contractor status is more common in real estate. Carter worked at the Nevada Real Estate Group between December 2021 and June 2022, the complaint notes.

Nevada left eXp last year and took the Nevada Real Estate Group to LPT Realty, where it remains today.

The complaint further argues that eXp knew about Nevada’s behavior, though it does not elaborate on that point.

Nevada did not immediately respond to Inman’s request for comment Thursday.

In an email, an eXp spokesperson said that the company takes “our responsibility to foster a safe and inclusive environment very seriously.”

“EXp Realty has zero tolerance for abuse, harassment, or misconduct of any kind — including by the independent real estate agents who use our services,” the spokesperson added. “We have only just now received the allegations and have begun an investigation.”

The suit comes as eXp faces a multi-front legal battle over other sexual harassment allegations. That battle began early last year when multiple women accused Michael Bjorkman and David Golden of sexual harassment. The two men had worked at eXp when, according to the complaint in the case, they tried to coerce women to commit sex acts, including at various networking and industry events.

Another woman filed a similar suit in December, once again accusing Bjorkman and Golden of sexual assault. That case specifically claims the men repeatedly drugged and assaulted multiple women.

The latest case involving Nevada is not related to the two previous suits and does not mention Bjorkman or Golden. However, it is similar in that it alleges sexual misconduct by a male leader and it names eXp as a defendant.

In total, the new suit accuses the defendants of five different crimes, including sexual harassment, retaliation, battery, infliction of emotional distress, and malicious interference with prospective economic advantage. The suit ultimately asks for a jury trial, as well as undisclosed damages.

