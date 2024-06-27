Luxury advisor Chris Pollinger shares strategies built around PR, marketing and events so you can leverage the power of publicity and grow your real estate business.

Effective publicity isn’t just a nice-to-have; it’s essential. Your brand’s reputation and visibility can make or break deals. Here are five strategies to harness publicity and grow your real estate business.

1. Set clear PR goals and follow a plan

We work in luxury real estate, where every detail matters, and setting precise public relations goals is crucial. Are you aiming to increase your social media following by 20 percent in the next six months? Perhaps you want to secure a feature in top-tier real estate publications like Mansion Global or Robb Report. Specific objectives give direction to your PR efforts and help measure success.

Use the RACE planning model — Research, Action, Communication, Evaluation — to guide your PR strategy. Start by researching your audience’s preferences and media consumption habits. Develop a detailed action plan that outlines the steps needed to achieve your goals. Communicate your messages through various channels, ensuring consistency and relevance. Finally, evaluate your efforts regularly to refine your approach and maximize impact.

Imagine hosting an exclusive property tour for high-net-worth individuals. Your goal could be to generate media coverage and attract potential buyers. By following a structured PR plan, you can ensure that the event not only creates a buzz but also positions your brand as a leader in luxury real estate.

2. Offer compelling brand narratives

In an industry as competitive as real estate, standing out requires more than just showcasing stunning properties. It’s about telling stories that resonate with your audience. Journalists and clients alike are drawn to narratives that offer value and intrigue.

Think about the unique aspects of your business. Maybe it’s the story of your journey from starting with nothing to a well-respected market leader. Or perhaps it’s how you adapted to market changes by incorporating cutting-edge tech tools. These stories aren’t just about promoting your brand; they’re about providing insights and inspiration that capture attention.

3. Leverage email marketing

In real estate, where relationships are paramount, email marketing remains a powerful tool. Platforms like Mailchimp allow you to craft professional newsletters that keep your audience informed and engaged. Whether announcing new listings, highlighting market trends, or sharing professional milestones, email marketing helps position your brand as an authority in the industry.

Imagine the power of a sleek, well-designed newsletter landing in the inboxes of your target perfect clients, featuring exclusive property listings, market insights and success stories. Each email is an opportunity to showcase your expertise and maintain a direct line of communication with your audience.

Email marketing also provides valuable data on open rates, click-through rates and subscriber engagement, allowing you to refine your content and strategies. By consistently delivering valuable and relevant information, you build trust and keep your brand top-of-mind for potential clients.

4. Sponsor relevant events

Visibility in the right circles is vital in real estate. Sponsoring events aligns your brand with the local lifestyle and attracts your target audience. Sponsorships not only enhance brand visibility but also create opportunities for direct engagement with potential clients and industry leaders.

Pre-event PR outreach can amplify the impact of your sponsorship. Engage with journalists and influencers before the event to generate anticipation and coverage. Hosting exclusive VIP receptions or private viewings during the event can further solidify your brand’s status as a local real estate leader.

5. Build authentic relationships

In real estate, trust is paramount. Building genuine relationships with key stakeholders — reporters, industry executives and influencers — can significantly enhance your brand’s reputation and reach.

Use LinkedIn to start by identifying the key players in your market and industry. Engage with them through social media, attend the same events, and offer insights or assistance that can help them in their roles. These relationships should be mutually beneficial, offering value to those you reach out to.

By focusing on creating genuine connections rather than transactional interactions, you build a network of advocates who can amplify your brand’s message and enhance its credibility. Similarly, maintaining a good rapport with journalists can lead to more frequent and favorable media coverage.

Harnessing publicity in real estate requires a strategic approach, compelling storytelling, effective use of email marketing, targeted event participation and authentic relationship-building. By implementing these strategies, you can elevate your brand, attract new clients and achieve lasting success in the competitive real estate market.

In a world where every detail matters, let your PR efforts reflect the same level of sophistication and excellence that define your business and the properties you represent. Your brand’s story is waiting to be told — make sure it’s one worth sharing.

Chris Pollinger, founder and managing partner of RE Luxe Leaders, is the strategic advisor to the elite in the business of luxury real estate. He is an advisor, national speaker, consultant and leadership coach. Learn more about their consulting, coaching and advisory programs at RELuxeLeaders.com