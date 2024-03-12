Personal branding is more than just self-promotion, luxury consultant Chris Pollinger writes. It’s about making a real difference in people’s lives and inspiring them to live better.

It’s Marketing and Branding Month here at Inman. As we enter a competitive spring selling season, let’s examine which tried-and-true tactics and cutting-edge innovations are getting deals done in today’s market. We’ll also be recognizing the industry’s marketing and branding leaders with Inman’s Marketing All-Star Awards.

As a real estate agent, your personal brand is your most valuable asset. It’s what sets you apart from the competition and helps you stand out in a crowded market.

Building a successful personal brand takes time and effort, but it’s worth it. Here are eight secrets to creating a truly impactful personal brand:

Be authentic

Authenticity is key when it comes to personal branding. Potential clients want to know that they can trust you, so be yourself, and let your unique personality shine through. Avoid trying to be someone you’re not, as this will come across as inauthentic and may damage your credibility.

Be consistent

Consistency is also important for personal branding. This means using the same logo, color scheme and messaging across all of your marketing materials, including your website, social media accounts and business cards. Consistency helps to create a cohesive image and makes it easier for people to recognize and remember you.

Be visible

Make sure that people know who you are and what you do. This means being active on social media and attending networking events to increase your visibility and reach potential clients. Have a professional-looking website that showcases your services and highlights your expertise.

Be helpful

A personal brand is not just about promoting yourself; it’s also about providing value to your clients and potential clients. This can mean sharing helpful tips and advice on your social media accounts or offering free resources on your website. By being helpful and providing valuable information, you can establish yourself as an expert in your field and build trust with potential clients.

Be proactive

Don’t wait for opportunities to come to you; go out and create them yourself. This could mean speaking at industry events, writing articles for industry publications, or networking with other professionals in your field. By proactively seeking out opportunities, you’ll be able to build your personal brand and expand your reach.

Be memorable

Consider what sets you apart from other real estate agents. This could be your unique selling proposition (USP), which is a statement that highlights what makes you different from your competitors.

For example, your USP could be that you specialize in a specific type of property or area, or that you offer a high level of personalized service. You could also use a catchy tagline or slogan to help people remember you, such as “Your dream home, made easy,” or “Experience the difference with XYZ Realty.”

Be strategic

Take the time to research your target audience, determine your unique selling proposition, and create a plan for how you’ll market yourself and your brand. This will help you stay focused and ensure that you’re taking the right steps to grow your personal brand.

Be professional

As a real estate agent, it’s important to maintain a professional image at all times. This means dressing appropriately for meetings and networking events, being punctual and presenting yourself in a polished manner. It’s also important to be respectful and courteous to clients and potential clients and to follow through on any promises or commitments

As a real estate agent, personal branding is key to success. To truly stand out in a crowded field of imitators, focus on being authentic and genuine. Personal branding is more than just self-promotion; it’s about making a real difference in people’s lives and inspiring them to live better.

Invest time and effort in becoming the go-to authority in your field, and always strive for excellence. By following these tips, you can create an authentic personal brand that will bring success your way.