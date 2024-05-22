In real estate, where every detail counts, AI can be the tool that sets you apart, Chris Pollinger writes. ChatGPT’s new update allows you to do more than ever before.

At Inman Connect Las Vegas, July 30-Aug. 1, 2024, the noise and misinformation will be banished, all your big questions will be answered, and new business opportunities will be revealed. Join us.

AI isn’t just a buzzword; it’s a game-changer. From custom experiences to smarter marketing, here’s how you can leverage AI, particularly the new GPT-4o, to boost your real estate business.

1. Spot the gaps in your content

Think your content strategy is airtight? Think again. AI can uncover what you’re missing and where you can improve. For example, we have helped our luxury-driven clients set up AI to create content that speaks directly to their audience. You can do the same by focusing on your clients’ pain points, not just your service offerings.

TAKE THE INMAN INTEL INDEX SURVEY FOR MAY

By using GPT-4o’s enhanced natural language understanding, you can analyze your existing content to identify gaps and opportunities. Feed your content into GPT-4o and ask it to find common questions or topics that are underrepresented. This process can reveal what your clients are really interested in but aren’t finding on your site.

From there, create blog posts, videos or social media updates that fill these gaps, ensuring your content meets your audience’s needs more effectively.

2. Pre-qualify leads

Getting lots of traffic but no leads? You’re likely attracting the wrong crowd. AI helps pinpoint the right audience by analyzing data to predict who’s ready to go. Use AI to refine your marketing strategy, ensuring your efforts reach those who matter.

GPT-4o can assist by analyzing visitor data and behavior on your site to identify patterns and predict which visitors are most likely to convert. For example, you can integrate GPT-4o with your CRM to analyze visitor interactions, then score and prioritize leads based on their likelihood to become clients. This helps you focus your sales and marketing efforts and spends on high-quality leads, reducing time spent on low-potential prospects.

3. Personalize recommendations

Tailored recommendations aren’t just for shopping sites like Amazon. With AI, you can offer personalized property and area suggestions based on browsing history and past interactions. This kind of bespoke service keeps clients coming back for more.

Using GPT-4o’s advanced personalization capabilities, you can enhance your recommendation engine by analyzing clients’ past behaviors and interactions. For example, if a client frequently views properties with specific features like a swimming pool or a modern kitchen, GPT-4o can suggest similar listings automatically. This level of personalization not only improves the customer experience but also increases the chances of conversion by aligning with their preferences and desires.

4. Predict repeat clients

Predictive analytics aren’t just for Wall Street. Use AI to forecast which clients are likely to make another purchase. Target these hot leads with personalized marketing campaigns, turning one-time buyers into loyal clients.

GPT-4o can help by analyzing purchase histories and identifying patterns that suggest a likelihood of repeat purchases. For instance, if a client has bought a property and then three years later engaged services like interior design or landscaping, they might be inclined to sell the property soon. By using these insights, you can create targeted campaigns that highlight similar properties or exclusive insights, thus encouraging repeat business.

5. Enhance user experience

Your website is your digital showroom. AI can improve user experience by making search results more relevant, offering personalized content, and providing 24/7 natural sounding voice driven assistance. A smoother experience keeps visitors engaged and more likely to convert.

GPT-4o’s enhanced natural language processing capabilities can be integrated into your website to enhance user experience. For instance, you can use GPT-4o to power a virtual assistant that helps users navigate your site, answer common questions, and provide recommendations. This can make the user journey more intuitive and satisfying, reducing bounce rates and increasing engagement.

Additionally, GPT-4o can optimize search functions by understanding the context of search queries better, providing users with more accurate and relevant results.

6. Social listening

Social media isn’t just for selfies. Use AI to monitor conversations about your brand and industry. This insight helps you tailor your marketing strategies, engage effectively, and convert social interactions into sales.

With GPT-4o, you can automate social listening to track and analyze mentions of your brand, competitors, and industry trends. For example, set up GPT-4o to monitor social media platforms for specific keywords and phrases related to luxury real estate. It can then summarize these insights, highlight emerging trends, and suggest content ideas or engagement strategies. This real-time feedback loop allows you to stay ahead of the competition and respond promptly to your audience’s interests and concerns.

7. Multilingual support

Luxury real estate often attracts a global clientele. Ensuring you can effectively communicate with potential clients in their preferred language can set you apart from competitors.

GPT-4o’s superior multilingual support means you can translate and generate content across a wide range of languages fluently. This can help you create multilingual marketing campaigns, translate property listings, and provide customer support in various languages, catering to an international audience and expanding your market reach.

In real estate, where every detail counts, AI can be the tool that sets you apart. Embrace it to not just meet but exceed client expectations.