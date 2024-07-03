Massoud Atallah joins the New England-based brokerage that has its sights set on rapid expansion. “We are 100 percent on offense,” Lamacchia told Inman.

With its sights set on accelerating its ongoing expansion, Lamacchia Realty has announced it has hired a new executive to lead efforts to grow the company across New England and Florida.

Massoud Atallah left Anywhere Real Estate to join the firm led by Anthony Lamacchia at a time of high growth for the brokerage.

Atallah started with Coldwell Banker in 2001 as an associate broker and rose up to become a senior vice president at Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage and Anywhere, where he focused on mergers and acquisitions.

In an interview with Inman on Wednesday, Lamacchia called Atallah a “master recruiter” who joined the firm as senior vice president of business development, one of three SVPs in the business.

“He will definitely dramatically speed up our growth trajectory, I have no doubt about that,” Lamacchia said. “He’s extremely well known in Massachusetts, particularly in the Coldwell Banker circle.”

Lamacchia also said Atallah would help the firm gain more market share across New England and in Florida. 

Atallah spent 12 years working as a sales manager in multiple Massachusetts offices while at Coldwell Banker before moving to Atlanta in 2019 to help oversee operations there.

He’ll remain in the Atlanta area, traveling frequently to the Lamacchia offices in New England and Florida while getting acclimated to the new role.

“It’s a great opportunity for me to leverage my relationships in New England, the trajectory that Anthony’s on will help me help him,” Atallah told Inman on Wednesday. “There’s a lot of synergies between what they’re doing and my experience. It was just a good fit at the right time.”

Lamacchia Realty has set its sights on growing in strategic markets across New England. In April, the firm picked up Sears Realty, the Springfield-based family brokerage belonging to NAR President Kevin Sears. Lamacchia promised more news to come.

“We are 100 percent on offense,” Lamacchia said.

