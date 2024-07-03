At Inman Connect Las Vegas, July 30-Aug. 1, 2024, the noise and misinformation will be banished, all your big questions will be answered, and new business opportunities will be revealed. Join us.

Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

Times of upheaval like the ones we’re living through now often drive people to rethink the status quo and look for greener pastures. For real estate agents, that may come in the form of getting a broker’s license, starting or joining a team or entertaining a pitch from a recruiter. It may mean drilling down to a niche, moving into a different micro-market or focusing on an investment strategy to create more financial freedom.

We want to know: Have you thought about making moves? Are you seeing other agents changing their gameplan? Have you reached out to your favorite mentor or signed with a coach to explore your options? Have you fielded calls from a recruiter or contemplated joining a team for the first time? Let us know below:

We’ll compile a list of the top responses and post them on Inman next Tuesday.