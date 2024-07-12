News of the condo’s acquisition came after “His Majesty the King in Right of Canada” was listed as a buyer in the Steinway Hall portion of the property. 

At Inman Connect Las Vegas, July 30-Aug. 1, 2024, the noise and misinformation will be banished, all your big questions will be answered, and new business opportunities will be revealed. Join us.

King Charles III appears to be the buyer of a $6.6 million luxury condo on Manhattan’s Billionaires’ Row located at 111 West 57th St., The Real Deal reported Wednesday.  In 2020, Departures Magazine named the 91-story tower the tallest in history, but it’s the amenities that deem it fit for a king.

The condo, unit 11A, stretches 3,600 square feet with three bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. An elegant foyer will greet the king upon entrance, and further into the unit is a spacious living room and a kitchen with Cristal’s Gold quartzite countertops and hand-crafted cabinetry, New York Post author Mary Jacob writes.

News of the condo’s acquisition came after “His Majesty the King in Right of Canada” was listed as a buyer in the Steinway Hall portion of the tower.

In February 2022, the condo was listed for $10.8 million; the entity tied to the king snagged it for just over half that price. The city registrar reported the sale in June 2024.

Senior Trade Commissioner and Director of Trade and Investment Robert McCubbing signed the deed on the king’s behalf.

The tower itself, developed by JDS Development and Property Markets Group, contains a total of 6o residences, 46 full-floor and duplex homes, and a host of amenities such as an 82-foot two-lane swimming pool, a golf simulator and an indoor panel court.

At this time, it is unknown whether King Charles III himself will be moving in, but the condo is prepared for royalty.

Email Richelle Hammiel

Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×