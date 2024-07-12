News of the condo’s acquisition came after “His Majesty the King in Right of Canada” was listed as a buyer in the Steinway Hall portion of the property.

At Inman Connect Las Vegas, July 30-Aug. 1, 2024, the noise and misinformation will be banished, all your big questions will be answered, and new business opportunities will be revealed. Join us.

King Charles III appears to be the buyer of a $6.6 million luxury condo on Manhattan’s Billionaires’ Row located at 111 West 57th St., The Real Deal reported Wednesday. In 2020, Departures Magazine named the 91-story tower the tallest in history, but it’s the amenities that deem it fit for a king.

The condo, unit 11A, stretches 3,600 square feet with three bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. An elegant foyer will greet the king upon entrance, and further into the unit is a spacious living room and a kitchen with Cristal’s Gold quartzite countertops and hand-crafted cabinetry, New York Post author Mary Jacob writes.

News of the condo’s acquisition came after “His Majesty the King in Right of Canada” was listed as a buyer in the Steinway Hall portion of the tower.

In February 2022, the condo was listed for $10.8 million; the entity tied to the king snagged it for just over half that price. The city registrar reported the sale in June 2024.

Senior Trade Commissioner and Director of Trade and Investment Robert McCubbing signed the deed on the king’s behalf.

The tower itself, developed by JDS Development and Property Markets Group, contains a total of 6o residences, 46 full-floor and duplex homes, and a host of amenities such as an 82-foot two-lane swimming pool, a golf simulator and an indoor panel court.

At this time, it is unknown whether King Charles III himself will be moving in, but the condo is prepared for royalty.

Email Richelle Hammiel