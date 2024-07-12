At Inman Connect Las Vegas, July 30-Aug. 1, 2024, the noise and misinformation will be banished, all your big questions will be answered, and new business opportunities will be revealed. Join us.

As a real estate agent, your reputation can make or break your business. Christy Murdock shares seven things that can significantly damage your professional image and what you can do to avoid them.

After spiking following the June 27 presidential debate, mortgage rates are trending down again on mounting expectations that the Federal Reserve will start cutting rates in September.

Buyers and sellers who feel like the commission settlements didn’t go far enough are fighting back in court, and the cases are bunching up.

In his six months as president, Sears has racked up time in Washington with the DOJ, focused on the trade organization’s future and traveled — a lot. He shared his takeaways with Inman ahead of ICLV.

The Better Business Bureau National Programs’ National Advertising Division has recommended that CoStar Group’s residential portal Homes.com ceases using claims that it has double the traffic of Realtor.com in its ads. CoStar Group has complied with the request.

