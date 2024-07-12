At Inman Connect Las Vegas, July 30-Aug. 1, 2024, the noise and misinformation will be banished, all your big questions will be answered, and new business opportunities will be revealed. Join us.

Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories, according to Inman readers.

And don’t miss The Download, our weekly column that breaks down one of the top stories of the week and equips you with what you’ll need to meet next Monday head-on.

7 things that make real estate agents look unprofessional

unprofessional, lazy, stuck, writers block, mistakes, bored

Canva

As a real estate agent, your reputation can make or break your business. Christy Murdock shares seven things that can significantly damage your professional image and what you can do to avoid them.

Mortgage rates retreating from 7% on ‘massive’ revision to jobs report

After spiking following the June 27 presidential debate, mortgage rates are trending down again on mounting expectations that the Federal Reserve will start cutting rates in September.

The number of settlement appeals is totally bananas: The Download

Buyers and sellers who feel like the commission settlements didn’t go far enough are fighting back in court, and the cases are bunching up.

Kevin Sears opens up about NAR, the DOJ and a hectic year of travel

Kevin Sears, NAR President

In his six months as president, Sears has racked up time in Washington with the DOJ, focused on the trade organization’s future and traveled — a lot. He shared his takeaways with Inman ahead of ICLV.

CoStar censured for claims made about traffic in Homes.com ads

The Better Business Bureau National Programs’ National Advertising Division has recommended that CoStar Group’s residential portal Homes.com ceases using claims that it has double the traffic of Realtor.com in its ads. CoStar Group has complied with the request.

Email Editorial

Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×