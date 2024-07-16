Engel & Völkers has entered the Portland, Oregon, market with the opening of its new location, Engel & Völkers Portland Rose City, the firm announced today.

At Inman Connect Las Vegas, July 30-Aug. 1, 2024, the noise and misinformation will be banished,’s all your big questions will be answered, and new business opportunities will be revealed. Join us.

Engel & Völkers has entered the Portland, Oregon, market with the opening of its new location, Engel & Völkers Portland Rose City, the firm announced today.

The new shop will serve clients in the Greater Portland Metro area — downtown, the Pearl District and surrounding communities — under the leadership of licensing partners Sam Real and Ramiah Thomas.

“We are thrilled to see our brokerage leaders continue to expand the Engel & Völkers offering into new markets,” said Anthony Hitt, president and CEO of Engel & Völkers Americas. “Portland Rose City is a vibrant and dynamic market, and our presence here, under the leadership of Sam and Ramiah, will bring the distinctive Engel & Völkers experience to this thriving real estate landscape.”

Collectively, Thomas and Real have accumulated decades of expertise in the luxury real estate industry.

During his 19 years in the industry, Thomas founded his own investment company that focused on revitalizing rental properties. He joined Engel & Völkers in 2018 and said he is passionate about driving success and results at the new location.

“Opening our new shop in Portland is a great opportunity to serve a market known for its innovation and unique character,” Thomas said. “We are committed to delivering the highest standards of service and professionalism to our clients, backed by the prestigious Engel & Völkers brand. We look forward to being an integral part of the Portland community.”

With more than 15 years in the industry working out of Los Angeles, Real, who is a license partner at Engel & Völkers Bend, Oregon, is notable for selling the most expensive home in Engel & Völkers’ U.S. history. His clients include high-profile figures such as presidents, celebrities and business leaders.

“We are excited to extend Engel & Völkers’ exceptional service to Portland Rose City, known for its livability, sustainability and dynamic community,” Real said. “Our global brand’s reputation for excellence and luxury service aligns perfectly with the needs of Portland’s discerning buyers and sellers. We’ve seen first-hand how the Engel & Völkers brand resonates with real estate professionals and local communities and look forward to bringing a new real estate experience to this market.”

Known for its “vibrant cultural scene, eco-friendly ethos, and picturesque landscapes,” Portland has been a popular market for new real estate ventures, with both The Agency and Corcoran moving in during the past year.

Email Richelle Hammiel