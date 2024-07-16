Nine months after signing an enterprise deal with Anywhere, California-based proptech leader RealScout has extended its reach to include Sotheby’s International Realty’s company-owned locations. Agents at SIR’s company-owned locations will have full access to the RealScout platform, which includes a branded home search portal, interactive side-by-side listing comparisons, social media tools, lead management and distribution, and several other agent and broker-focused support features.

The platform also includes RealScout’s headline-making homebuyer activity intelligence dashboard, which is partially powered through Buyer Graphs in 18 select markets. The graphs include information from brokerage partners who agree to share real-time anonymized buyer data and habits, which enables agents and brokers to make quicker and more accurate pricing decisions.

Sotheby’s International Realty Cape Cod brokerage office manager Shannon Buss said the platform’s adoption rates have exceeded her and her fellow leaders’ expectations.

“Sixty-six percent of our affiliated agents have activated their RealScout account in the 60 days since we’ve rolled out the platform to our brokerage,” she said.

The adoption rates at SIR Cape Cod mirror the trends within the broader Anywhere Real Estate ecosystem, which rolled out the RealScout platform to its affiliated agents in November. Anywhere Brands affiliated offices have reached a 60 percent average adoption rate.

Anywhere Brands and Anywhere Advisors President and CEO Sue Yannaccone said the company is pleased with the enterprise deal’s results and how it has helped agents and broker-owners grow their businesses.

“We’re excited our network is seeing favorable adoption rates and results with RealScout,” she said in a written statement. “The platform helps the affiliated agents and broker-owners do business more efficiently and effectively, which aligns with our strategy to create a simpler buying and selling experience for all.”

Several Anywhere-affiliated agents and brokers shared their experiences with RealScout, with one California-based sales partner generating 700 leads after integrating RealScout into his customer relationship management platform.

“Within just 24 hours of implementing RealScout, the level of engagement was astounding — nearly 700 people interacted with my instance of RealScout,” Jason Wright, a sales partner from the Tim Smith Real Estate Group at Coldwell Banker Realty, said in a prepared statement. “By the 48-hour mark, RealScout helped me land several meetings with potential sellers, including a significant listing appointment for a $3 million property in Newport Beach, California. RealScout is a tool that actually produces results.”

RealScout President and co-founder Andrew Flachner said the past year has brought tremendous growth for the company as it expands Buyer Graph coverage, signs enterprise and preferred vendor deals with leading brokerages and franchisors, and improves its platform with new features.

Last year, RealScout launched the RealScout Pro+ Auto Nurture feature, which automates outreach efforts to new and existing clientele with an agent’s CRM. Auto Nurture’s outreach efforts are bolstered by a Home Value Alert tool and real-time market activity alerts that align with each stage of a client’s real estate journey, from securing a mortgage to their 10th year in homeownership.

“As we evolve our product rollout with the Anywhere family of brands, we’re thrilled to introduce these significant enhancements to the RealScout platform,” Flachner said. “The addition of Auto Nurture capabilities, email verification, and enhanced CRM integrations underscores our commitment to delivering unparalleled value to the Anywhere family of brands.”

