With a specialty in farm and land sales, Hunter Hindman, one of the National Association of Realtors’ 30 under 30 recipients for 2024, requires a unique kit when he goes out on a showing or listing appointment. His supply list often includes a utility vehicle, trailers, boots, mapping programs, chainsaws and, in his words, “anything else it takes to get the job done.”

Find out how this third-generation Realtor puts his background and love of the land to work for clients ranging from farmers to hunters to developers of therapy and religious retreats — and why he’s such a believer in the American dream of land ownership.

Name: Hunter Hindman

Title: Land specialist

Experience: 7 years in the business with a degree in agricultural business sales and marketing and a minor in real estate

Location: Leasburg, Missouri

Brokerage name: Living The Dream Outdoor Properties

Team size: Me and two buyer’s agents, Lucas McElhannon and Donna Housewright; transaction coordinator, my stepmom Tammy; listing inputs coordinator and marketing manager, my sister Paige Hindman; and, of course, my broker and father, Darrell Hindman, from whom I seek advice almost every day.

Transaction sides: 49

Sales volume: $15 million-plus

Awards:

National Association of Realtors 30 under 30

No. 1 agent in company out of 50 agents for the number of transactions sold (2021)

As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?

I am very proud to be a third-generation Realtor, following in the footsteps of my grandfather, Clifford Hindman, and my dad, Darrell Hindman. I attended my first Realtor event at the age of 2 when I watched my dad be installed as president of the St. Louis Realtors.

While I didn’t grow up playing with lockboxes, I grew up appreciating our family tradition of outstanding service to clients and customers. From an early age, I knew that I wanted to continue in that tradition as a keeper of the American dream.

What’s the best advice you ever got from a mentor?

My mentor, my father Darrell Hindman, taught me to always go the extra mile for our clients. He showed me from my first day in this business that my success was tied to the success and satisfaction of the buyers and sellers I served.

As a land specialist, he showed me the importance of not just selling the property but selling the outdoor lifestyle that he and I both love. He taught me that looking out for our clients and doing everything possible to help them succeed in their real estate journey would help me grow in life and my profession.

I will always remember the words that he taught me to live by in our profession: “No commission is worth your reputation.”

What do clients need to know before they begin a real estate transaction?

Clients need to think about and know what they are hiring their Realtor for before they begin their buying or selling journey.

Clients need to ask questions of the Realtor they are interviewing:

Do they have the right tools? In my business, that probably includes an off-road vehicle, maybe a chainsaw, and boots that make walking acreage workable.

Do they have the right knowledge and experience?

Have they sold the type of property you are selling?

Are they knowledgeable about real estate values in your community or county?

While countless surveys show that clients are generally happy with their Realtor after the transaction, so many clients don’t listen to their agent’s advice. They sometimes forget that it is just as crazy to hire a Realtor and ignore their advice as it is to ignore their doctor’s or lawyer’s advice.

What do too few agents know that would make their lives easier?

Few agents know how to compartmentalize and allocate their time. This can be a hard business that can take a lot of time, but a successful agent must know how to manage their time.

Allocate time for clients. Never quit prospecting for new clients and new listings. Allocate time for marketing and promotion to keep business coming. Our business is constantly changing, so our lives will be. Most importantly, allocate time for family and friends. A well-rounded life will bring you success in your career and business.

Tell us a story about your most memorable transaction

Helping clients through what is usually the biggest financial transactions of their lives is always a reminder of the vital role we play in the lives of our buyers and sellers. My most memorable transaction has always been an illustration for me about serving our clients and “doing right” by them can impact their lives as well as ours.

My memorable transaction began one morning when Mick walked into my office. He was looking for help selling his 160-acre farm in Osage County, Missouri.

We chatted for over an hour about the farm and, while he didn’t have to sell, he wanted to move to Florida. He shared with me the good, the bad and the ugly of the property. We quickly hit it off as agent and client and soon became friends.

In life and business, I have always strived to be bound by my word and doing right by clients, friends and families. To me, in business, I have always worked to go beyond my legal responsibilities and to treat clients like I would want to be treated. When we got an offer on his property that was somewhat lower than he had hoped for, I feel I did the right thing and adjusted my commission so he could receive close to the net proceeds he needed. He promised that he would not forget my kindness and hard work.

A few months later, Mick called me to list his home in Sullivan, Missouri. The beautiful home on 25 acres sold quickly and without issues. Due to the hard work and dedication, Mick had no concerns or issues with listing his home at the full commission normally charged by my company.

Mick tells me that the closing gifts I gave him at each closing — Orca coolers with our Living the Dream logo on it — sit beside his pool at his Florida home as a reminder of our working together. Working with Mick showed me once again the importance of “doing right” by people in business and all aspects of life. Having a client call you his friend is the greatest reward you can receive in our business.

