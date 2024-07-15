As she begins her 47th year in real estate, find out how this former junior high school English teacher creates personal connections and manages a robust professional network.

At Inman Connect Las Vegas, July 30-Aug. 1, 2024, the noise and misinformation will be banished, all your big questions will be answered, and new business opportunities will be revealed. Join us. Georgia agent Lynda Hester’s license number is 85751. According to her, that’s probably the lowest license number of anyone we feature in our Lesson Learned column. “My longevity in the business and the fact that it still excites me are great examples of how finding your place in the business world can allow you to enjoy every minute of what you do,” she said. Hester credits hard work, perseverance and determination coupled with a great deal of optimism as the ingredients for a successful and lasting career. “In what other profession could a woman of a certain age continue to be so successful? To be appreciated for the knowledge gained over the years working with hundreds of clients and customers is a wonderful thing.”

Name: Lynda Hester

Title: Broker associate

Experience: August will begin my 47th year

Location: Rabun County, Georgia

Brokerage name: Compass Real Estate

How did you get your start in real estate?

In 1978 I was teaching junior high school English. Very few ninth graders are excited about learning how to use adverbs correctly, and in my heart, I felt there had to be a career that suited my skill set better and that would allow me to make the people I helped happy.

A friend casually said, “ You’d be great in real estate!” That was all it took. I signed up for the course.

At the very first class, a guy was there to qualify for his broker’s test. He casually remarked that sitting in the class was costing him $1000 an hour because he was missing opportunities to work with clients. That remark stunned me and lit a fire under me. Thankfully, it turned out he was right. I have been able to earn a great living, and, along the way, help hundreds of folks realize their dreams of homeownership.

What’s something you know now that you wish you knew when you started?

I wish I had learned very early that it is just as important to make and keep appointments with family and friends as it is with customers and clients.

It is okay to have an appointment to watch your child’s soccer game, and if someone calls to see a property, it is fine to tell them you have an appointment that afternoon at 4, but you can accommodate them at 1 p.m. or 6 p.m. They’ll choose another time and your child will always remember you showed up at the game.

When I did learn this lesson, it changed my life for the better.

What’s your top tip for freshly licensed brokers?

Don’t be shy. New licensees would do well to understand that from now on, every conversation they have needs to include a request for help. This help comes in many forms.

The checkout lady at the grocery store may have a relative who is thinking about selling their house. Everyone in that broker’s high school or college class is going to buy a house at one time or another. Stay in touch and ask them to allow a referral if they are buying in another market.

Make it your goal for your name to be the answer anytime someone you know is asked who their real estate agent is. Be that person! The very best way to find an opportunity is to ask for it.

What makes a good leader?

I believe a good leader is someone who leads by example, if you want someone to learn from you, it’s important to practice what you preach. A great leader will even take it a step further and make sure to prioritize their team. For a conducive learning environment, it’s so important for a leader to make sure the people around you feel comfortable and supported so that, eventually, they will have the confidence to thrive on their own.

What’s one thing you wish every agent knew?

I wish every agent understood the importance of nurturing connections and the impact their jobs have on their clients’ lives. At its core, being a real estate agent is about creating connections that translate into sales. Agents who focus on client needs and create a robust network of contacts are more effective and successful.

Email Christy Murdock