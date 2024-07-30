Inman, the leading news source for agents, brokers, executives and technology leaders, announced today that it will move its flagship real estate conference, Inman Connect, from Las Vegas to San Diego, California, in summer 2025. 

For the first time, the real estate’s community’s most important stage will take place in Southern California, at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront, from July 30 – Aug. 1, 2025.

“After an amazing five-year run in Las Vegas, we’re excited to bring the magic of our flagship event, Inman Connect, to the San Diego waterfront,” said Inman CEO Emily Paquette. “For the real estate industry, this event is truly the big one, and I’m excited for Connect veterans and newcomers alike to experience what we have planned.” 

Legendary skateboarder, New York Times bestselling author, entrepreneur and philanthropist Tony Hawk is the first announced keynote speaker. He’ll be joined by experts and thought leaders from both inside and outside the real estate industry alongside an abundance of networking opportunities that will go beyond the conventional and focus on what’s trending and what’s next for real estate. 

Early bird tickets for Inman Connect San Diego are on sale now for $799. Inman Select subscribers get an additional $100 off the ticket price.

For more than 25 years, Inman Connect real estate conferences have brought together professionals from across the country for insights on the latest trends, market analysis, business planning, skills-building and networking. 

The new west coast location rounds out Inman’s roster of premier real estate conferences in Inman Connect Austin (Oct. 9, 2024, at Brazos Hall; tickets are on sale), Inman Connect New York (Jan. 22-25, 2025), and Inman Connect Miami (May 20-21, 2025).  

View the complete list of Inman Events here.

