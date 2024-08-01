Despite an improvement in housing affordability, property sales continue to decline. Pending home sales dropped 5.7 percent year over year, Redfin reported Thursday.

HAPPENING NOW! At Inman Connect Las Vegas, July 30-Aug. 1, 2024, the noise and misinformation will be banished, all your big questions will be answered, and new business opportunities will be revealed. JOIN US VIRTUALLY.

Despite improvements in housing affordability, homebuyers are showing little interest as property sales continue to decline.

Pending home sales have dropped 5.7 percent year over year, the biggest decline in nine months, Redfin reported on Thursday. Mortgage-purchase applications are down 14 percent or 2 percent week-over-week.

Although it is becoming more affordable to purchase a home, prices and payments are still near record highs.

The median U.S. monthly house payment was $2,667 during the four weeks ending July 28, according to Redfin, the lowest level since March. Falling mortgage rates and sale prices are causing payments to decline.

The weekly average mortgage rate sits at 6.78 percent, down from May’s five-month high of 7.22 percent. The median home-sale price is down nearly $4,000 from its early July peak at $392,563.

Redfin agents report that some prospective homebuyers are waiting to learn the outcome of the upcoming election before purchasing a home.

A lack of desirable listings has also contributed to the decline of home sales.

New listings have shown the smallest increase since November, up 4 percent year over year. With nearly two-thirds of homes sitting on the market for 30 days without going under contract, it is fair to say that listings are not matching buyer expectations.

The small increase in listings can also be attributed to limited demand, though Redfin agents have seen a demand for turnkey homes in desirable neighborhoods.

Agents expect sales to pick up as mortgage rates are projected to decline. In comments yesterday, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell dropped hints that the central bank may be ready to cut rates if it sees the economy weakening in the months ahead, possibly as early as September.

“Local buyers are still worried about affordability, especially since wages haven’t caught up with home-price growth and inflation has cut into their budgets,” Boise, Idaho, Redfin agent Nicole Stewart said. “But now that rates are declining, some fence-sitters are getting off the fence.”

Email Richelle Hammiel

Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×