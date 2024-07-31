Three-year-old indie brokerage Delhougne Realty Group has joined eXp. The brokerage’s 65 agents closed $353.33 million in sales in 2023.

Leading St. Louis independent brokerage Delhougne Realty Group has joined eXp Realty, according to an announcement on Wednesday. The 65-agent team closed 1,160 transactions worth $353.33 million in 2023 and has earned more than 2,000 five-star reviews on Zillow.

Leo Pareja | eXp Realty

“We are thrilled to welcome Matt Delhougne and his team to the eXp Realty family,” eXp Realty CEO Leo Pareja said in a written statement. “Their outstanding track record and commitment to excellence align perfectly with our values. We look forward to supporting their continued growth and success.”

Delhougne started his real estate career with RE/MAX in 1999 while juggling a position with the St. Louis County Police Department. Delhougne founded his namesake brokerage in 2021, specializing in serving homebuyers and homesellers across St. Louis County and several surrounding areas, including Lincoln, Franklin, Warren, and Jefferson.

Matt Delhougne | Credit: LinkedIn

“Joining eXp Realty provides us with the support and infrastructure we need, freeing us from the administrative burdens of running an independent brokerage,” Delhougne said. “This move allows us to do what we love best — helping our clients and coaching our team to achieve even greater success.”

“While doing competitive research I found eXp to be the most forward-thinking brokerage equipped to lead us through these changing times,” he added.

Delhougne is the second high-profile addition eXp has made this month. The cloud-based outfit recruited star Florida Realtor Martha Melendez from Engel & Völkers.

Melendez’s long-term business partner, Steve Stark, and daughter, Alexandra Villa, also made the move. The trio joined leading eXp broker Veronica Figueroa’s The Fig Team and are leading the team’s expansion into Florida’s Space and Treasure Coasts.

Email Marian McPherson

eXp Realty
