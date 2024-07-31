EXp World Holdings revenue grew 5 percent year over year to $1.295 million during the second quarter of the year. The brokerage’s agent count continued to drop, but at a slower rate than previous quarters.

HAPPENING NOW! At Inman Connect Las Vegas, July 30-Aug. 1, 2024, the noise and misinformation will be banished, all your big questions will be answered, and new business opportunities will be revealed. JOIN US VIRTUALLY.

Virtual brokerage leader EXp World Holdings’ revenue rose 5 percent year over year to $1.295 million during the second quarter, according to an earnings release on Wednesday.

The company was profitable for the quarter with its net income rising 3 percent to $11.8 million, despite higher taxes on continuing operations. The second-quarter adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) also experienced a boost, rising 22 percent year over year to $32.8 million.

EXp Realty seemed to begin turning the tide on agent loss in Q2, with the number of agents and brokers on the brokerage’s platform declining 1 percent year over year to 87,111 — an improvement from Q1, when the agent count slid 2 percent compared to the previous year.

Although 87,000 is far from eXp World Holdings founder, chairman and CEO Glenn Sanford’s bold five-year goal of reaching 500,000 agents by 2026, the brokerage said the drop in agents is due to the company offloading less productive members. Those measures were reflected in eXp’s real estate transactions and sales volume, which grew 1 percent year over year to 120,613 and 7 percent year over year to $51.9 billion, respectively.

“The power of the eXp platform is paying off for our agents and eXp worldwide,” Sanford said in a prepared statement ahead of the company’s earnings fireside chat. “We believe the investments we’ve made to provide our agents with the best tools, technology and training during this downturn are helping them outpace the industry in productivity while increasing our agent NPS score.”

“It’s clear that we have established the winning playbook for agents in the U.S. while our international segment is an untapped opportunity where I have taken a more active role guiding our ongoing growth,” he added. “Moving forward, we will continue to relentlessly pursue our core objective of being the most agent-centric real estate brokerage on the planet.”

EXp Realty CEO Leo Pareja said the brokerage’s performance during the quarter reflects its investment in agent initiatives, such as the launch of eXp Elevate Coaching and the decision to instantly release vested shares to heirs upon agent death through the eXtend A Hand program.

“After gathering feedback from agents during my first quarter as eXp Realty CEO, it is clear that our initiatives to support agent productivity are gaining traction,” he said in a written statement. “Agents love the expanded learning and development options, faster payouts and Gen AI-based self-service capabilities we have introduced, and they are eager for what’s to come.”

“I remain committed to seeking new ways to leverage technology to operate more efficiently, which will both fund our investments in agent productivity and drive agent satisfaction as increasingly automated processes enable agents to devote more of their time to serving their clients,” he added.

Developing…

Email Marian McPherson