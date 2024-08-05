Join the exceptional and become a Sotheby's International Realty agent.

Despite its status as a busy metropolis, Chicago, Illinois is known for its approachability and friendly midwestern charm. “It gives people a lifestyle that’s hard to find in other cities,” says Sam Jenkins, Real Estate Professional at Jameson Sotheby’s International Realty. “It’s accessible and easy to navigate, has an incredible system of parks, lakes and beaches and is a global hub for dining and industry.” Jenkins himself relocated to Chicago from the UK. “It was my first big-city experience and I fell in love with it and wanted to stay,” he says.

Jenkins was working as an elite personal fitness consultant when he was first introduced to the real estate industry by a client, entrepreneur Sean J. Conlon — and went on to work for him. “A lot of the skill sets required were very transferable,” he says. “You’re working with people who are busy and who have a goal.” Jenkins has now been working in real estate for 20 years and his team has made over $700 million in closed transactions.

Understanding your client

These initial people skills have remained a core part of Jenkins’ practice to this day. “If you’re able to interact with and understand people, then it gives you an advantage because a real estate transaction is ultimately an emotional journey,” he says. Building that trust, he adds, makes the process “easy.”

Communication is vital, especially during the initial interview stage with a new client. “Often buyers don’t actually know what they want,” Jenkins says. “Talking with people, letting them speak, understanding where they are on their journey and why they’re going where they’re going — that’s a huge part of the process.” Then, he says, you can give people options, find off-market deals, or open them up to new neighborhoods.

Once a strong connection has been built with a client, it needs to be maintained. “Don’t look at it as one deal, look at it as a lifetime of deals with that person,” says Jenkins. “That person needs to hear from you regularly — if you haven’t been in touch with them, they’re not going to use you again, they’ll use someone else.”

A global network

Referrals are another hugely important element of the job. For Jenkins, his connection to the Sotheby’s International Realty network means that he is connected to respected brokers around the world that he can refer clients to without any fear. “You don’t end up at a Sotheby’s International Realty brand unless you know what you’re doing,” he says.

The connection to Sotheby’s auction house is also useful when dealing with international clients who may be new to an area and unfamiliar with the market there. “The strength of the brand gives comfort to luxury buyers,” says Jenkins. “They feel comfortable because they’ve heard of the brand. That is a big part of what helps us to be successful.”

Managing the process

Of course, there are times when you have to manage expectations of buyers and sellers, especially when they differ. “The emotional aspect is the biggest obstacle,” says Jenkins. “When two people want the last word, deals can fall apart.”

On the other hand, successful sales — where things fall into place, and real change is made — have a lasting positive impact. “When you help a first-time buyer close a deal, you see this new chapter of someone’s life opening up before them,” he says. “You know you helped them to get there, and that is incredibly rewarding.”