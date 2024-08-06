Miami-based investment firm CGI Merchant Group purchased the luxury hotel in 2022 for $375 million with a $285 million loan from BDT & MSD Partners. By 2023, the firm had defaulted on its debt.

As the commercial real estate market nears its bottom, another notable property has succumbed to foreclosure: the Washington, D.C., hotel formerly owned by Donald Trump’s family firm.

Miami-based investment firm CGI Merchant Group purchased the luxury hotel in 2022 for $375 million. By 2023, the firm defaulted on its debt, according to BDT & MSD Partners, the bank that first made CGI a $285 million loan with which the firm purchased the property. BDT & MSD then extended the foreclosure by auction date for 45 days, but CGI was unable to cure the default.

On Monday, the bank took over the hotel in a foreclosure auction, The Wall Street Journal reported. The property has been operating as the Waldorf Astoria Washington D.C. since 2022.

“We have actively engaged with CGI in a constructive manner, allowing ample time for them to explore financing and alternative options,” a spokesperson for BDT & MSD told The WSJ. “We have now taken control of the Waldorf Astoria Washington D.C. via foreclosure.”

CGI, which has partnered with former Major League Baseball player Alex Rodriguez on hotel investments, said it is hoping to recoup the property’s long-term lease.

“We are not done fighting for the Waldorf Astoria,” a spokesperson for CGI told The WSJ. “Even though the auction has occurred, we remain in intense discussions with BDT & MSD Partners and still have a finalized capital solution on the table to cure the loan default and recapitalize the asset.”

BDT & MSD said it would be retaining rights to the property. Hilton owns the Waldorf brand and will continue to operate the hotel.

The hotel is housed in the Old Post Office building on Pennsylvania Avenue, not far from the White House. The Trumps never owned the hotel, but leased it from the federal government. The family outbid a number of other big-name hoteliers, including Marriott International and Hilton, to secure a long-term lease.

While Trump was president, the hotel became a popular meeting place among Republicans, including lobbyists and lawmakers.

Business has reportedly been good at the hotel this year, but CGI has still been hit hard by higher interest rates, like many commercial properties across the country.

Portfolios of foreclosed and seized commercial properties hit $20.5 billion during the second quarter of 2024, according to MSCI Capital Trends. The latest foreclosure figures suggest that the commercial market may be near its bottom, according to economists.

Despite the Waldorf Astoria’s foreclosure auction, Hilton said that the hotel will continue to operate.

“Hilton has a long-term agreement to manage the hotel, and that agreement will continue,” a Hilton spokesperson told The WSJ. “It remains business as usual at the Waldorf Astoria Washington D.C.”

