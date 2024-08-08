Rock Smart Realty, led by broker RJ Timlin, will launch a website called moversandshakers.ai to help consumers and agents buy and sell homes in an open-offer, transparent environment.

Innovation is in our DNA at Inman — that’s why we’re excited about August’s Technology and Innovation Month. We’ll kick it off by celebrating the companies and individuals pushing the industry forward with an expanded slate of Inman Innovator Awards at Inman Connect Las Vegas. Then, we’ll continue to celebrate the brightest minds in real estate all month long.

A Philadelphia brokerage will launch an auction-based platform for buying and selling homes in September, Inman has learned.

Rock Smart Realty, led by broker RJ Timlin, will launch a website called moversandshakers.ai (not yet live) to help consumers and agents buy and sell homes in an open-offer, transparent environment, according to an Aug. 6 press release.

“This cutting-edge platform integrates MLS distribution and Rock Smart’s exceptional marketing with advanced auction technology to offer a comprehensive and versatile property sales strategy,” the release stated.

Inman reached out to Rock Smart to view the platform early but was told it’s not yet ready for viewing.

The release said that sellers and their listing agents can publish a wide range of supporting information about a property for consideration and communicate directly with interested buyers or their agents. Open houses can be scheduled, images reviewed and MLS-provided property data will power listing content.

Timlin said in a statement that moversandshakers.ai “revolutionizes the real estate market,” citing its ability to level the playing field.

“With a 2 percent total commission, either paid by the seller or split evenly, we ensure a fair and cost-effective process for everyone involved,” Timlin said. “We combine two major marketing platforms, typically reserved for the rich and famous, and make them accessible to hard-working Main Street America.”

That commission comes in part from the company’s belief that agents’ duties are changing with a more a complex market, one in which they take on more duties in overseeing the transaction and thus, lower the cost for the consumer.

Moversandshakers.ai will focus on the everyday buyer and the agent who needs to stimulate a lagging listing marketing plan.

“Consistency is key. For homebuyers, some in shock with new rules putting them on the hook to compensate their agent, we offer a single-page, non-exclusive agency agreement with a flat $4,995 agency fee bonus if sellers provide compensation, and all monies over are given to buyers as actual cash rebates, including for new construction,” Timlin said in reference to the Aug. 17 implementation of buyer agency changes. “By staying informed and adopting modern marketing strategies, sellers can successfully navigate the changing landscape and achieve their real estate goals.”

The auction model gained significant momentum in 2021 when Realogy and Sotheby’s jointly acquired luxury real estate auction Concierge Auctions, founded in 2008.

Inman spoke with Chad Roffers, CEO and founder of Concierge Auctions, in February 2024. He discussed the elite list of powerful buyers the company has amassed over the years.

“So when we put a property on that platform, the audience is engaged from minute one and even if you had $20 [million], $30 million to try to build a database like that, which is what we spend, the money is the easy part,” he said.

Another open-offer solution, Final Offer, launched its listing marketing platform in 2022. In a five-star Inman review, the company was lauded for its tiered offer benchmarks, engaging marketing environment, clear term sheets and negotiation experience.

“Beyond its core pricing concept, Final Offer gives buyers an elegant search experience, a UI that lists all activity on a home, alerts agents and even interested buyers to changes and new offers, and plainly lists what it’ll take to meet the seller’s terms, as well as offering calendar views of all activity and a history of homes sold on the platform,” the review stated.

Email Craig Rowe