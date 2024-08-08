Discover key brokerage takeaways from Inman Connect Las Vegas that will help you enhance you practices, leverage technology and navigate the evolving real estate landscape.

Inman Connect Las Vegas (ICLV) offered a wealth of insights, innovative strategies and inspiring stories from industry leaders. For brokers looking to stay ahead in a competitive market, the event presented a unique opportunity to gather actionable knowledge and network with the best in the business.

If you missed it (or would like a refresher after taking it all in at the event), here are some of the most compelling segments and key takeaways to help brokers like you enhance your practices, leverage cutting-edge technology, and navigate the evolving landscape of real estate with confidence and foresight.

Discover how you can apply these lessons to drive success and growth in your brokerage.

Affordability

HomeLight CEO Drew Uher says he’s glad to be out of the mortgage business. Fathom CEO Marco Fregenal sees value of being in lending “in a very selective way.”

The rising cost of construction, insurance and property taxes are creating obstacles for homebuyers that require help from real estate agents and mortgage lenders: LoanDepot CEO Frank Martell.

The Kennedy family heir and presidential contender also argued Thursday at Inman Connect Las Vegas that democracy depends on people maintaining “a posture of fierce skepticism.”

Leadership

“I hope — at the end of the day, at the end of the 2-year term — to be able to look back and say there was some stability and calm,” Sears told hundreds of ICLV attendees, many of them NAR members.

Kamini Lane spoke to the crowd at Thursday’s Inman Connect Las Vegas on industry perception and the prevalence of part-time “slashies.”

CEOs from RealtyONE, HomeSmart and LPT Realty have somehow managed to grow their businesses during this time of transition, largely by listening to their constituents and creating customized solutions, they told ICLV attendees.