Inman Connect Las Vegas (ICLV) offered a wealth of insights, innovative strategies and inspiring stories from industry leaders. For brokers looking to stay ahead in a competitive market, the event presented a unique opportunity to gather actionable knowledge and network with the best in the business.

If you missed it (or would like a refresher after taking it all in at the event), here are some of the most compelling segments and key takeaways to help brokers like you enhance your practices, leverage cutting-edge technology, and navigate the evolving landscape of real estate with confidence and foresight.

Discover how you can apply these lessons to drive success and growth in your brokerage.

Affordability

To mortgage or not to mortgage? That is the question (for brokers)

HomeLight founder and CEO Drew Uher (center) and Fathom Holdings CEO Marco Fregenal discuss the mortgage business with Clelia Peters at Inman Connect Las Vegas Thursday. Photo by: AJ Canaria Creative Services

 

HomeLight CEO Drew Uher says he’s glad to be out of the mortgage business. Fathom CEO Marco Fregenal sees value of being in lending “in a very selective way.”

Affordability: It’s not just high mortgage rates and home prices

The rising cost of construction, insurance and property taxes are creating obstacles for homebuyers that require help from real estate agents and mortgage lenders: LoanDepot CEO Frank Martell.

RFK Jr. at ICLV: Homeownership is the engine of the middle class

The Kennedy family heir and presidential contender also argued Thursday at Inman Connect Las Vegas that democracy depends on people maintaining “a posture of fierce skepticism.”

Leadership

NAR President Kevin Sears sends message of resilience at ICLV

NAR President Kevin Sears speaks at Inman Connect Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 30, 2024. Photo by AJ Canaria Creative Services

 

 

“I hope — at the end of the day, at the end of the 2-year term — to be able to look back and say there was some stability and calm,” Sears told hundreds of ICLV attendees, many of them NAR members.

Trust in real estate hits ‘all time low:’ Coldwell Banker Realty CEO

Kamini Lane spoke to the crowd at Thursday’s Inman Connect Las Vegas on industry perception and the prevalence of part-time “slashies.”

The CEOs growing their businesses by using in-house systems

CEOs from RealtyONE, HomeSmart and LPT Realty have somehow managed to grow their businesses during this time of transition, largely by listening to their constituents and creating customized solutions, they told ICLV attendees.

Experts

Brad Inman: Be decisive, practice self-care and be present

Brad Inman at Inman Connect Las Vegas 2024 | Photo by: AJ Canaria Creative Services

To get through the industry’s perfect storm, the Inman News founder told ICLV attendees to “think big [and] act big, because the goddamn problem is very big.”

Nick Mallory talks building your brand and keeping it S.I.M.P.L.E.

Nick Mallory, brand director with Boneyard Beer and VP of Ackley Brands, told real estate pros at Inman Connect Las Vegas on Tuesday that the need to stand out isn’t exclusive to beer brewers.

DelPrete ‘secret shopper’ sting reveals agents lose hosts of leads

With the help of a firm employing more than 100 undercover researchers, the real estate tech strategist tested agents at roughly 30 brokerages. They found that more than 1 in 3 inquiries never received a response from the agent.

Commissions

To maximize broker profitability, ask yourself these questions

Clelia Peters; Joe Skousen, Inside Real Estate; Chris Heller, OJO | Photos by AJ Canaria Creative Services

At Inman Connect Las Vegas, Joe Skousen and Chris Heller discussed what to do — and not do — to drive bigger profit margins.

Redfin CEO talks lapdogs, wolves and riding out commission shifts

At Inman Connect Las Vegas, Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman described an increasingly complicated commission landscape and the shift brokerages and portals must make to bolster agents’ entrepreneurial spirit.

Agents

Agents need to prepare for failure, harness opportunities, group says

From left: Gary Gold, Ivan Sher, Christophe Choo, Roh Habibi | Photo by: AJ Canaria Creative Services

“Success is a very strange beast and it often comes before total annihilation,” said Beverly Hills broker Gary Gold at Inman Luxury Connect.

Tough market? Focus on fundamentals, lean into learning

At Inman Connect Las Vegas, brokerage leaders shared tactics and wisdom on how to deal with tough market issues and keep agents up to speed and motivated.

Buyer consultations will be easier than you think: Keith Robinson

NextHome chief strategy officer’s 20-minute presentation at Inman Connect Las Vegas could be just the ticket to feeling more at ease with changes coming Aug. 17.

Invest in yourself to generate listings in any market

Jackie Soto led a panel at Inman Connect Las Vegas on Tuesday titled “Top Tips for Generating More Listings in a Crowded Market.”

Portals

Realtor.com CEO: Take Homes.com claims with a grain of salt

Inman Special Projects Editor Jim Dalrymple II and Realtor.com CEO Damian Eales at Inman Connect Las Vegas 2024. Photo by: AJ Canaria Creative Services

In his second Inman Connect appearance of the year, Realtor.com CEO Damian Eales addressed an intensifying rivalry with Homes.com and what his company is doing to lead the charge on preserving buyer agency amid upcoming commission changes.

Rival portal execs team up against a common foe: MLS red tape

Executives at Redfin and Zillow made the case at Inman Broker Connect that consumers would benefit from more universal standards of data sharing by MLSs. But the path to such a future is rocky, they said.

Zillow CEO Barton: We’re moving beyond the ‘Portal 1.0’ experience

In his first Inman Connect appearance since 2021, Zillow CEO Rich Barton discussed accelerating tech innovation and the next evolution of the residential portal experience.

Jessi Healey is a freelance writer and social media manager specializing in real estate. Find her on Instagram, LinkedIn, or Threads.

×