These Inman Connect Las Vegas panels highlighted the immense value of community and collaboration in driving our industry forward, Inside Real Estate’s Stacey Soliel writes.

One of the standout aspects of the Inman Connect Las Vegas (ICLV) event was the dynamic array of insights shared by industry leaders, all crafted to guide real estate professionals through an ever-evolving landscape.

The event was nothing short of invigorating — buzzing with energy, fresh perspectives and groundbreaking ideas. It also served as a crucial reminder for real estate agents to stay informed about changes to buyer agency and steer clear of the misinformation often found in popular real estate groups on social media.

Whether you’re a tech enthusiast, a champion of consumer empowerment, or a firm believer in the power of personal connections, ICLV had something valuable for everyone.

I had the privilege of handpicking and attending standout sessions with the aim of reinforcing the invaluable takeaways from these impactful discussions. With over two decades of experience in the industry, I deeply understand the importance of placing community at the heart of everything we do. These sessions highlighted the immense value of community and collaboration in driving our industry forward.

1. Navigating the new commission landscape

Adapting to new commission structures is a crucial focus for real estate professionals. Ed Zorn, VP and General Counsel at California MLS, emphasized the importance of staying informed, clearly communicating with clients and adjusting business models to align with the new rules. These changes are part of a broader trend toward transparency and efficiency in real estate transactions.

Key insights:

Stay informed: Keep up with industry changes and new commission structures.

Communicate clearly: Ensure clients understand the new processes.

Adapt practices: Be ready to tweak business models to fit the new rules.



2. Tackling buyer and seller objections effectively

The art of effectively tackling buyer and seller objections requires providing context, encouraging incentives, and educating clients. James Dwiggins, CEO of NextHome, Inc., stressed that by understanding the current market situation and the impact of changes, agents can better manage expectations and facilitate smoother transactions.

Key insights:

Provide context: Explain the current market situation and how changes impact transactions.

Encourage incentives: Highlight the benefits of offering commissions as incentives.

Educate clients: Clear up any misconceptions and ensure clients are informed.

3. The role of real estate agents in an evolving market

The enduring value of real estate agents lies in their local expertise and ability to guide buyers through complex transactions. Clelia Peters, Managing Partner at Era Ventures, and Frank Martell, CEO of loanDepot, emphasized that despite technological advancements, the personal touch and deep knowledge that agents bring to the table remain irreplaceable. Understanding the evolving demographics of homebuyers, especially millennials and Gen Z, is crucial for staying relevant.

Key insights:

Enduring importance of agents: Your knowledge and local expertise are irreplaceable.

Adapting to demographic changes: Get to know the younger, tech-savvy buyers, learn to interpret their unique language, and lean in to connect through their preferences rather than your own comfort zone.

Addressing affordability and supply issues: Tackle the big issues head-on, and look for non-traditional solutions to offset the affordability and supply challenges.

4. Maximizing profitability in an ever-changing market

Let’s face it, financial pressures aren’t going away, so upgrading buyer representation workflows to boost efficiency, support compliance and enhance reporting is essential. Joe Skousen and Chris Heller discussed the importance of streamlining operations and allowing agents to focus on client service. Skousen also predicted that despite the ongoing shifts, he believes that the industry is on the brink of experiencing one of its most profitable years.

Key insights:

Enhance efficiency: Streamline operations to focus on client service.

Support compliance: Ensure smoother transactions with improved compliance measures.

Boost reporting: Gain better insights and operational transparency with enhanced reporting.

Foster community: Build a collaborative environment for sharing ideas and strategies.

Encourage continuous learning: Promote ongoing education and knowledge sharing.

5. Embracing technology and consumer empowerment

Leveraging technology and focusing on consumer empowerment are both keys to future success in real estate, said Zillow CEO Rich Barton. During his session, he emphasized that by embracing data-driven tools and investing in innovations, agents can enhance consumer experiences and stay ahead of the competition. This approach aligns with the broader industry trend toward greater consumer transparency and efficiency.

Key insights:

Embrace technology: Leverage tech to enhance consumer experiences.

Focus on consumer needs: Understanding and meeting consumer needs is essential for long-term success.

Invest in data and tools: Utilize data-driven insights, and invest in empowering tools.

6. The impact of AI in real estate

Artificial intelligence (AI) is revolutionizing real estate by personalizing customer interactions, automating tasks, and providing valuable insights. Kendall Bonner’s session brought together Shayan Hamidi of Rechat and Scott Martino of Endpoint to discuss how balancing technology with the human touch ensures that while operations are streamlined, essential personal connections are maintained.

Key insights:

Leverage AI tools: Use AI to make your job easier and enhance client experiences.

Focus on customer experience: AI can help create more personalized and engaging experiences.

Balance technology with human touch: Don’t forget the importance of personal interactions.

7. Strategic team management and adaptation

Effective team management while adapting to industry challenges involves specialization, leveraging technology, and adopting a consumer-centric approach. Verl Workman of Workman Success Systems provided insights into innovative team structures and compensation models that can ensure long-term success and resilience.

Key insights:

Specialization: Focus on specific areas of expertise.

Technology integration: Use AI and predictive analytics for high-quality lead generation.

Consumer-centric approach: Always prioritize your clients’ needs, even if it takes you outside your comfort zone.

8. The relatable effect: Building genuine connections in real estate



Building genuine human relationships in real estate is paramount. Rachel DeAlto’s session highlighted the importance of authenticity, effective communication, and inspiring clients by sharing your passions. Developing relatability as a skill can lead to deeper connections and greater client satisfaction.

Key insights:

Craving for connection: People need connection, and this is crucial in real estate.

Human experience in business: Focus on creating human experiences for your clients.

Relatability as a skill: Develop your relatability through authenticity and embracing discomfort.

Principles of relatability: Connect: Be authentic, and find common ground with your clients. Communicate: Be present, make clients feel valued, and lead with purpose. Inspire : Share your passions, and inspire clients with your enthusiasm.



9. Leveraging branding and audience engagement



A unique brand identity and effective audience engagement are vital. Sydney Miller and Kevin Knight of Upgrade emphasized the importance of defining a compelling brand, understanding audience needs, and maintaining direct communication with clients — all strategies that are essential for standing out in a competitive market.

Key insights:

Unique brand identity: Highlight what sets your services apart from competitors.

Audience engagement: Build direct relationships, and adapt to platform changes.

Value proposition: Clearly articulate the value and benefits of your services.



10. Empowering women in real estate

Empowering women in real estate involves mentorship, confidence and inclusivity. The “What Moves Her” session, led by Lindsay Listanski, brought together amazing women leaders who shared their experiences and strategies for success. Supporting each other and creating an inclusive environment can drive success and innovation in the industry. Embracing failure as a learning opportunity is also crucial for growth.

Key insights:

Mentorship: Share your knowledge, and support your peers.

Confidence and resilience: Stay true to your skills and knowledge.

Inclusivity and delegation: Create an inclusive environment, and don’t hesitate to ask for help.

Embrace failure: View failures as learning opportunities, and keep pushing forward.

As you can see, Inman Connect Las Vegas was a whirlwind of wake-up calls, inspiration and innovation, where fresh perspectives and actionable strategies took center stage.

So what was the overarching moral of the story? Embrace technology, focus on consumer empowerment, and build genuine connections to be the type of real estate professional who can navigate the complexities of today’s market with strength and confidence. By tapping into the collective power of community, understanding the importance of continual learning, and the need for a client-centric approach, our industry will be well equipped to serve amidst all the change.

And if I may, as someone deeply committed to fostering connections and building robust communities within our industry, I was not only moved by the collective wisdom shared during the sessions, and even more importantly, I was truly reinvigorated.

If taken to heart, the insights shared by our industry leaders can not only help us continue to navigate any challenges ahead but also serve to elevate our practices and drive lasting impact across each of our organizations. Together we are stronger and indeed equipped to make our industry even better, one genuine connection at a time.

Author Stacey Soleil is the SVP Community & Engagement at Inside Real Estate, Inman contributing writer and national speaker.