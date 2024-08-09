Inman Connect is moving from Las Vegas to San Diego in 2025 and it’ll be bigger, better, and bolder than ever before. Join us for Inman Connect San Diego on July 30-Aug. 1, 2025 with the brightest minds in real estate to shape the future of the industry. Reserve your spot today for an exclusive discount.

Calque — an Austin, Texas-based fintech that helps homebuyers make non-contingent offers by providing a guaranteed backup offer on their existing home — continues to add to its roster of mortgage lender partners.

In addition to allowing homeowners who want to trade up to make non-contingent offers on their next home, Calque says its flagship product, The Trade-In Mortgage, removes their current house from the debt-to-income (DTI) calculation when underwriting the purchase loan on their next home. Homeowners can use a bridge loan or HELOC to tap their equity and make a bigger down payment to avoid paying for private mortgage insurance.

Calque isn’t a lender — all mortgages, bridge loans and home equity lines of credit (HELOCs) are provided by the growing list of lenders it’s partnered with nationwide.

On Thursday, Calque announced that Mortgage Trust, a boutique mortgage broker based in Oregon, will offer The Trade-In Mortgage to clients around the country.

“Our partnership with Calque enhances our ability to meet our clients’ needs during home purchase negotiations,” Mortgage Trust President and Chief Operating Officer Darren Davidson said, in a statement. “By utilizing The Trade-In Mortgage, our clients can leverage their accumulated equity to purchase their next home confidently and easily.”

Portland, Oregon-based Mortgage Trust is also licensed in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Idaho, Minnesota, Montana, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah and Washington, and sponsors 14 mortgage loan originators, according to records maintained by the Nationwide Multistate Licensing System (NMLS).

On July 30 Calque announced a partnership with Platte River Mortgage Partners to offer The Trade-In Mortgage in Colorado. Based in Lakewood, Platte River Mortgage is only licensed in Colorado and sponsors six mortgage loan originators, according to NMLS records.

Founded in 2020 by Talroo executive Jeremy Foster, Calque appointed Michael Bremer, a former CoreLogic executive, as CEO in March.

“Platte River Mortgage has been providing superior investment and lending for more than 20 years,” Bremer said in a statement. “Their outstanding reputation and dedication to ensuring customer satisfaction make them the perfect partner for Calque.”

Other lender partnerships Calque has announced this year include:

Calque’s competitors include Knock, which provides bridge loans through partner lender and real estate agent channels. Knock announced in June that lenders can integrate the Knock Bridge Loan into their pre-qualification process.

NFM Lending was the first lender to take advantage of Knock’s new application program interface (API) to incorporate the Knock Bridge Loan estimate into its loan officers’ workflow through an Encompass plugin.

