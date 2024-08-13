The “Prefab Hiking House” series of homes designed by OneSpaceHub includes a split-level 40-foot property featuring a sun deck for $48,000 and a single-story home with a terrace priced at $19,000.

Better known for books and appliances, online retailer Amazon has rolled out a trio of new tiny homes for sale — including a terraced model for $19,000 — in the face of rising property costs and sagging affordability.

The “Prefab Hiking House” series of prefabricated, compact homes features a 40-foot home with two levels and a sun deck priced at $48,000; a single-story build with a terrace priced at $19,000; and a similar model without a terrace priced at $16,570. Each is priced well below that of the typical home.

OneSpaceHub is the manufacturer of the latest tiny homes to hit Amazon, the New York Post reported Monday. The 5,000-pound home can be shipped in a month’s time, and is easy to assemble and relocate.

Though the home provides comfortable living, it was built for sustainability, according to the Amazon listing. The eco-friendly home was constructed with durable stainless steel and aluminum materials meant to minimize environmental impact.

The home features a customizable living space and outdoor space. Other features include a rooftop deck (depending on the selected style) and a functional kitchen and bathroom.

No customer reviews are available for the space yet, but the listing indicates that the home is ideal for couples or individuals interested in living off the grid or for outdoor adventures such as hiking.

Tiny homes have grown in popularity since the coronavirus pandemic, particularly in areas where zoning law have been updated to allow for accessory dwelling units (ADUs).

It is projected that the tiny house market will grow significantly in the years ahead, reaching $28 billion by 2031.

