All that is required is a simple mindset shift, a few easy tweaks to the language you use for negotiation, plus applying your current listing appointment negotiation skills to negotiating your Buyer Broker Representation Agreements.

It’s incredibly frustrating to see so-called industry experts giving advice that keeps agents trapped in the old model that still involves extracting the buyer’s agent fee from the seller and/or through the listing agent sharing their commission.

Specific examples include websites that display listing commissions to buyers’ agents through the seller/listing agent, advice focused on “seller offers of compensation” or the use of forms that recommend “seller concessions.”

Dwiggins details

At the end of July 2024, I reached out to James Dwiggins, the CEO of NextHome, for his opinion about how to approach this issue. His advice was crystal clear.

First, you must determine whether you’re in a seller’s market, normal market or a buyer’s market for the property you are listing.

If you are in a seller’s market or a normal market, Dwiggins strongly advises that you don’t advertise buyer’s agent compensation.

“There is zero reason sellers/seller agents should advertise buyer’s agent compensation, concessions, or anything in advance of an offer,” Dwiggins said. “The only thing agents should state and put in the MLS (which is legal) is the following: ‘Seller is willing to entertain any and all requests you put in your offer.’ The end.

“The buyers need to put their best foot forward, and sellers should be open to anything and not put their cards on the table ahead of time. They should let the offers dictate their strategy and response.”

Seller objections: Handle with care

Do you need a simple way to overcome the seller’s objection, “I don’t want to pay a commission to the buyer’s agent?”

Dwiggins reminded me of an approach that I have trained for over 30 years on how to handle commission objections.

The first step is to ask sellers the following question: “Is it correct to assume that you would like to get the highest possible net price for your property in the shortest amount of time?”

The answer is almost always, “Yes.” But I have seen two cases where there was a divorce, and the answer was, “No.”