The supermodel and her husband are the proud new owners of the iconic $29.5 million Malibu, California, “Wave House,” sold for the first time in 36 years.

Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

Supermodel Karlie Kloss and her husband, Joshua Kushner, are making waves as the new owners of an iconic $29.5 million California “Wave House,” sold for the first time in 36 years, Realtor.com reported on Monday.

Kloss and Kushner, who is the brother of Ivanka Trump’s husband, Jared Kushner, fetched the home in Western Malibu for a huge discount from its $49.5 million listing price in June 2023.

The listing was represented by Chris Cortazzo and Zen Gesner of Compass, Dean Luciano of Douglas Elliman and Drew Fenton of Carolwood Estates.

The mid-century modern home, which emphasizes open space and natural light, is an architectural masterpiece designed by Harry Gesner in the 1960s. According to its listing description, Gesner, an avid surfer, designed the house to emulate the appearance of cresting waves.

Gesner is said to have spent two days in the ocean on his surfboard, sketching plans for the property, with the original design drawn on his balsa wood board.

TAKE THE INMAN INTEL INDEX SURVEY FOR AUGUST

The home’s distinctive architecture and stretch of the Malibu coastline have made it a hotspot for iconic pop-culture figures over the years.

In 1989 the home was purchased from rock legend Rod Stewart, who had owned it since the early 1970s, by the late Mo Austin, a music executive who led Warner Bros. Records for decades. Austin passed away in 2022.

The 0.7-acre property overlooks ocean waves and distant islands, according to the listing description, with coastal living features including an expansive, landscaped entry patio and semicircular decks for dining, lounging and stargazing.

The residence spans roughly 6,400 feet, and is divided into two levels. The five-bedroom upper level stretches the width of the property, offering ocean views in nearly every room. There are also three oceanfront vaulted public rooms and a beachfront primary suite with a hot tub and sauna.

The residence has a total of six bedrooms and eight bathrooms. It also features a separate garage/guest house.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the purchase of the Wave House is yet another addition to the couple’s notable list of real-estate holdings.

Over the past three years, the couple bought a 15,000-square-foot mansion in Miami for $21.5 million and a 7,200-square-foot New York City penthouse at the Puck Building, which was part of a condo project by Kushner’s family’s real estate empire in Nolita.

Kushner is the founder of Thrive Capital, a venture capital firm that has backed such tech companies as Instagram, GitHub and Spotify. Kloss is a model and the founder of Kode With Klossy, a non-profit coding camp and scholarship program for girls.