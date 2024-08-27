Find out what Miami Beach luxury agent Anna Sherrill has learned as she’s grown and what she’d tell a new agent just starting out in the business.

Born and raised in Arizona, Anna Sherrill made the move to Miami in 1999, earning her real estate license shortly thereafter. Over the years since, she has represented a variety of developments in the area, gaining an in-depth understanding of Miami’s unique market, building a thriving real estate business and taking great pride in helping people find their dream homes. She is currently heading up a team at Miami Beach’s Art Deco jewel, The Raleigh.

Despite her success, Sherrill believes in living a balanced life. “Nature is my sanctuary, especially the ocean,” she said. “I prioritize my well-being through meditation, regular workouts, breathwork and even ice baths. These practices keep me grounded, focused and ready to take on whatever life throws my way.”

Find out what she’s learned as she’s grown and what she’d tell a new agent just starting out in the business.

Name: Anna Sherrill

Title: Vice President of Sales at The Raleigh Rosewood Hotel & Residences

Experience: 24 years as a licensed real estate agent in South Florida

Location: Miami Beach, Florida

Brokerage name: One Sotheby’s International Realty

Team: I have a team of four licensed agents, a Director of Marketing and an Operations Manager

Transaction sides: I average 30 to 45 transactions per year.

Sales volume: Last year – $89M

Awards:

No. 5 in Florida

WSJ Real Trends top 1 percent nationwide

Who’s Who 2022

Top Producer at One Sotheby’s consistently over the past 10 years

What’s one big lesson you’ve learned in real estate?

One of the biggest lessons I’ve learned is the importance of being authentic and not focusing on making sure that everyone you meet will like you. What’s crucial is that you stay true to yourself and your values, which will naturally attract clients who resonate with you and appreciate your approach.

I met a client with whom I knew from the start we weren’t aligned. We disagreed on pricing and the marketing strategy for her property, and despite our best efforts, it became clear that we weren’t the right fit.

After a few weeks, my team and I made the difficult decision to part ways with her, wishing her the best in her sale. It was a tough call, but it reaffirmed the value of authenticity in building strong, successful relationships.

I also learned that as an agent, you need to represent projects that you personally believe in. Joining the in-house team at The Raleigh has been one of those experiences where selling the product comes naturally. SHVO’s vision for The Raleigh and the exclusivity of the Rosewood brand is an exciting combination for the market.

What’s the best advice you ever got from a mentor or colleague?

Join a team, follow who you like, and trust your gut!

What would you tell a new agent before they start out in the business?

Find a mentor or get training. Having someone experienced to guide you can make all the difference.

Also, start by becoming an expert in a specific, smaller area first. Mastering a niche allows you to speak with confidence and knowledge, which builds trust with clients. Once you’ve established yourself, you can gradually expand your expertise.

What do clients need to know before they begin a real estate transaction?

It’s crucial to find an agent with the knowledge and experience specific to the area and type of property you’re interested in. Take the time to interview one or more agents to ensure you align with their approach, communication style and values. A good agent-client fit can make the process smoother, more efficient and, ultimately, more successful.

Tell us about your most memorable transaction

I’ve had so many memorable transactions that it’s hard to choose just one. However, one of my more recent and special experiences was helping friends of mine who moved abroad.

Using the Sotheby’s network, I was able to interview and vet the right agent with the specific knowledge and expertise they needed for their new country. Given that this was a confidential sale, protecting my clients’ identity was paramount.

The agent I found was a perfect fit, and it was incredibly rewarding to help them secure a great home in their new location. It’s moments like these that remind me of the impact we can make, even from afar.

I also can’t forget to mention 2017 as one of my most “deliverable” years, with one of my largest sales closing at The Surf Club Four Seasons at $24 million, the closing out of L’Atelier and Louver House, and the birth of my son!

Given the incredible activity that we’ve seen at The Raleigh, I’m looking forward to continuing making memorable transactions there throughout the rest of the year and a successful sell out, seeing this incredible development come to fruition.

