Nashville, Tennessee, is best known as the home of country music, but alongside its entertainment venues and Southern charm, the city also offers an abundance of opportunities. “It’s an incredible and welcoming place to live with varied economic drivers, whether that’s healthcare, technology, finance or music,” says Shawn Tate, a global real estate advisor at Zeitlin Sotheby’s International Realty — and a local resident.

Tate, who has a musical background and a master’s degree in arts, entertainment and media management, arrived in Nashville from Chicago, Illinois, nearly 30 years ago to pursue a career in the music industry. But in 2010, he shifted his goals to real estate and has been with his brokerage ever since.

Client-first approach

Tate’s transition to real estate was kickstarted by a negative home-buying experience of his own. He and his wife were looking for a home with certain features, but the realtor did not show them relevant properties. “It was frustrating,” says Tate. Once the couple finally managed to purchase a property — through another realtor — Tate decided to explore what he could bring to the industry. “I found myself in real estate school — and became the realtor that I should have had on day one,” he says.

The key to his success, he says, is simple: listening. “Before I can bring my skill set to the table, I want to make sure that I understand my client, their goals and where they’re trying to get to,” says Tate. “That’s something that did not happen in my own initial transaction.”

Tate believes that it is imperative to put your client’s needs first. “It’s not really about you. It’s all about those you serve,” he says. “Every day is a real joy because I have the opportunity to help people achieve their goals. When they win, I win.”

Crafting success

Tate’s time in the music industry gave him the techniques he needed to stand out in a saturated real estate market. “Today, every prospective buyer and seller has access to the internet. I took all the skills I used for marketing musicians and turned them around for me. Videography and photography communicate the essence of who I am as a realtor before one phone call. It’s a successful strategy.”

Once you have attracted a client, it is important to then demonstrate your knowledge of the industry. “Know your craft,” Tate advises. “Understanding the real estate profession and clearly articulating your value proposition is imperative to winning prospective buyer and seller business.”

A supportive network

After the Zeitlin brokerage became an affiliate of Sotheby’s International Realty, Tate noticed the positive impact on his business. “There are more than 1,100 Sotheby’s International Realty offices around the world. I have enjoyed building authentic relationships with my colleagues in different markets,” he says. “It has increased my referral business because the advisors I have taken the time to know trust me to serve their clients as they would.”

Tate will enhance those relationships this September when Nashville plays host to the Sotheby’s International Realty Global Networking Event (GNE). Held every 18 months, the event brings together more than 3,000 agents from around the world for expert panel sessions, prominent guest talks and peer networking. “The GNE is an investment in your business,” says Tate. “If you participate, you will grow personally and professionally. I have. We all walk away from GNE as better agents to serve clients more effectively.”