At Compass, Thor Brown will serve as director of luxury sales, while Sam Fingold will take on the role of luxury real estate advisor, according to South Florida Agent Magazine. Both will operate out of Compass’ Palm Beach Island office at 150 Worth Avenue.

The latest real estate recruitment battle in Palm Beach, Florida, has intensified as Compass welcomes industry veterans Thor Brown of Douglas Elliman and Sam Fingold, The Real Deal reported on Thursday.

“We look forward to seeing the continued success and growth Thor will contribute to the Palm Beach market,” Jeff Dono, sales manager for COMPASS in Palm Beach, said. “Thor’s expertise in the luxury market and his outstanding track record make him an invaluable addition to our firm.”

He added, “Additionally, Sam’s extensive network, both locally and internationally, will significantly contribute to the growth of our market share.”

Brown, who brings over $300 million in sales volume to Compass, aims to offer his clients a modern and effective approach to launching properties and finding new homes.

With a real estate career spanning over 25 years, Brown has previously worked at Barclay’s International, Fite Shavell, Corcoran and Douglas Elliman. He specializes in luxury properties ranging from under $1 million to over $20 million, as well as renovations and new construction.

Originally from the northeast, Brown has lived in Palm Beach for nearly 30 years, where he has established deep roots.

Fingold’s real estate career also spans more than 25 years, with experience in both residential and commercial real estate. He previously served as a senior portfolio manager at Kenyon Investments, LLC, and as an asset manager at Pan Pacific Development.

Originally from Canada, Fingold holds dual Canadian and U.S. citizenship, allowing him to offer unique insights to both Canadian and American clients seeking their ideal tropical home.

The recruitment of Brown and Fingold is part of Compass’ broader strategy to strengthen its presence in Florida’s luxury market.

In January, Compass opened its office at 150 Worth Avenue, housing over 100 agents, as reported by The Real Deal in February.

This office opening followed the launch of two other Compass offices in 2023 — one in Weston and another in Palm Beach Gardens — and the January acquisition of Attorneys Key Title, a Fort Lauderdale-based title company.

