Clear Cooperation takes center stage, faces pressure to change
Officials from the National Association of Realtors are meeting this week to discuss the so-called pocket listing ban — one of the industry’s most polarizing rules.
Keller Williams agent disrupts burglary at client’s home
Keller Williams Las Vegas agent Albie Vas acted quickly on Tuesday when he spied a burglary in progress at one of his listings. “I was like, ‘I’ve got bad news. Your house is actively getting robbed.'”
Properly position homebuyers with this winning 5-part offer strategy
Jimmy Burgess and Andrew Undem share strategies for writing a compelling offer on behalf of buyers, closing more deals and building lifelong client relationships.
How are these new commission rules improving transparency?
The new commission rules are confusing. Compliance expert Summer Goralik unpacks how these new rules promote consumer transparency.
Redfin Next expanding nationwide by the end of October
Seattle-based brokerage Redfin is taking its commission-based payment model, Redfin Next, nationwide on Oct. 27. Redfin Next enables agents to keep their W-2 status and benefits while earning competitive commission splits.