The brokerage is set to host its inaugural Hackathon on Oct. 26. In addition to prizes, participants will have the chance to network with industry leaders.

EXp Realty is set to host its inaugural eXpcon Hackathon in Miami Beach, Florida on Saturday, Oct. 26, the brokerage announced in a statement released on Monday.

The event will unite innovative minds to develop AI-powered solutions that address challenges faced by both eXp Realty and the broader real estate industry. OpenAI will join the event, offering participants an introductory talk and free credits to access the OpenAI API and Custom GPT platform.

“This Hackathon represents eXp Realty’s unwavering commitment to staying at the forefront of real estate innovation,” Seth Siegler, Chief Innovation Officer at eXp Realty, said. “As the largest independent real estate brokerage, our work using OpenAI’s technology underscores our dedication to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible, and we’re excited to see how this talented group will tackle challenges and innovate within our industry.”

Hackathon participants will be given four to five hours to develop groundbreaking projects using OpenAI’s technology and eXp’s simulated data.

Participants must be U.S.-based, over the age of majority in their country of residence, and form teams of up to five members. The event is capped at 20 participants, with a registration deadline of September 25 at 5 p.m. EDT.

After developing their projects, teams will present their solutions to a judging panel, including eXp Realty founder Glenn Sanford, a member of OpenAI, and another judge to be announced.

Judging criteria will focus on platform utilization, challenges solved and innovation.

Platform utilization evaluates how effectively and creatively the OpenAI and eXp APIs, including Custom GPTs, were integrated into the solution.

Prizes totaling $7,500 will be awarded, with $5,000 for first place, $1,000 for second, $500 for third and $1,000 for the crowd favorite. In addition to prizes, participants will have the chance to network with industry leaders and potentially impact the future of real estate technology.

Advancements in AI are transforming the real estate industry by streamlining operations, enhancing decision-making and improving customer experiences.

The Hackathon will kick off at 9 a.m. EDT at the Miami Beach Convention Center, located at 1901 Convention Center Drive in Miami Beach.

