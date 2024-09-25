Christa Huffstickler, the EZ Referral Network at Keller Williams Citywide and PorchLight Realty Group have topped the Alliance’s LGBTQ+ Real Estate Top Producers list for sales volume and transaction sides completed in 2023.

Christa Huffstickler, the EZ Referral Network at Keller Williams Citywide and PorchLight Realty Group have topped the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance’s LGBTQ+ Real Estate Top Producers list for business completed in 2023, a press release announced on Wednesday.

The list recognizes Alliance members who were top earners by transaction volume and sides in 2023. This year marks the fourth year that the Alliance has tracked and released its top producers list, which represents members who generated a combined $5.95 billion in sales volume across 10,776 transaction sides last year.

The LGBTQ+ Real Estate Top Producers list is created in partnership with RealTrends Verified and with support from Sotheby’s International Realty. The announcement was made in advance of the Alliance’s annual Experience: The Alliance conference, which kicks off in Las Vegas on Wednesday night.

For the second consecutive year, The EZ Referral Network at Keller Williams Citywide in Westlake, Ohio, led by Michael Zinicola, landed the top team for transaction sides with 1,035 sides. In second place by transaction sides was the Task Team at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Professional Realty in Moreland Hills, Ohio, led by Seth Task, with 950 sides. PorchLight Realty Group at eXp Realty in San Diego, California, led by Mark Pattison, netted third place with 496 sides.

By sales volume, PorchLight Realty Group ranked highest for the second year in a row with $376.7 million. The EZ Referral Network came in second with $283 million in sales volume, and the Brady Sandahl Real Estate Group at Keller Williams in Palm Springs, California, led by Brady Sandahl, came in third with $204.6 million.

Christa Huffstickler of Engel & Völkers in Atlanta, Georgia, led individuals by sides and sales volume with $89.9 million across 116 sides. Christina Asbury of Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage in Holly Ridge, North Carolina, came in second for sides with 58 sides and Bobby West of Coldwell Banker Realty in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, came in third with 57.9 sides.

Zar Zanganeh of The Agency in Las Vegas, Nevada, came in second for individuals by volume with $68.7 million closed. In third place was Wendy Storch of Sotheby’s International Realty in San Francisco, California, who closed $57.1 million.

“While the numbers that our members generate on our yearly top producers list are certainly cause for excitement, they only represent half the story of the impact the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance has on the real estate industry,” Anita Legacy Blue, president of the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance, said in a statement.

“Not only does it show that LGBTQ+ and ally real estate professionals are powerful forces in the real estate industry, but [it] confirms that those in our community, when afforded the opportunity, can and will excel. We also should take pride in knowing those on the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Top Producers list play a leadership role in ensuring that members of the LGBTQ+ community have equal opportunity to gain the American Dream of homeownership without the barriers of discrimination.”

Alliance member individual agents qualified to be ranked on the top producers list by closing at least 15 transaction sides or $6 million in sales volume in 2023. Teams had to be led by an Alliance member and had to meet a minimum of 25 transaction sides or $9 million in sales volume.

The LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance launched in the fall of 2020 and now includes more than 4,000 members across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico.

View the full 2024 LGBTQ+ Real Estate Top Producers list here.

