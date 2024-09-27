Douglas Elliman real estate agent and reality TV star Kendra Wilkinson has announced her return to real estate after taking a brief mental health break, “People” Magazine reported on Friday.

Speaking at the DirecTV Gets Real party hosted by DirecTV, People and Entertainment Weekly, Wilkinson clarified that she never fully left the industry despite her May announcement. “I just had a really bad day,” she explained. “I should’ve never probably Instagrammed that I’m quitting, but I did on accident…”

In May 2024, Wilkinson shared on Instagram that she was stepping away from real estate to focus on her mental health and her children, Hank IV and Alijah, whom she co-parents with ex-husband, former NFL player Hank Baskett.

“My relationship with real estate has come to an end at this moment and I’m on to new projects,” she posted.

“I’m blessed and thankful for all the support and mentoring I was given. Real estate is hard and I might get back into it again down the line. For now, its a little stressful in my life so I’m focusing on myself and kids and getting my mental health good again so I have the strength to get back in it with a good head,” she continued, adding, “Love you and thank you guys 😊.”

Wilkinson later opened up about her mental health struggles, revealing in a January 2024 interview with People that she experienced a severe breakdown and was hospitalized for a panic attack in September 2023.

“I was hitting the end of my life, and I went into psychosis. I felt like I wasn’t strong enough to live anymore,” she said at the time.

Despite the challenges, Wilkinson is now diving back into real estate. “I’m back in it,” she said. “I have so many deals I’m working on right now.” She continued, “I want to publicly hate real estate again, but I can’t because I love it!”

According to her Douglas Elliman agent profile, Wilkinson covers high-end listings in California — Los Angeles, Malibu, Calabasas, Santa Monica and Beverly Hills. She currently has listings in Los Angeles and Beverly Hills.

While her real estate career is back on track, Wilkinson’s time on the reality TV show Kendra Sells Hollywood has come to an end, with its final episode airing in June 2023. The show followed her journey through the challenges of the real estate industry over two seasons, beginning in November 2021.

In episodes like “Paparazzi Pains” and “Old Habits Die Hard,” Wilkinson is seen mastering the art of showing a home and completing a successful viewing. Meanwhile, episodes such as “Waiting for the Hardest Part” capture her moments of doubt about whether she’s truly suited for the real estate business.

Wilkinson gained fame as a star of The Girls Next Door and Kendra on E!. She’s also known for her past as a Playboy model, ex-girlfriend of Hugh Hefner and author of the books Sliding Into Home and Being Kendra: Cribs, Cocktails, & Getting My Sexy Back, where she discussed love, motherhood and career status.