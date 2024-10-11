Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories, according to Inman readers.

Inman Connect is moving from Las Vegas to San Diego in 2025 and it’ll be bigger, better, and bolder than ever before. Join us for Inman Connect San Diego on July 30-Aug. 1, 2025 with the brightest minds in real estate to shape the future of the industry. Reserve your spot today for an exclusive discount.

Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories, according to Inman readers.

And don’t miss The Download, our weekly column that breaks down one of the top stories of the week and equips you with what you’ll need to meet next Monday head-on.

EXp agrees to pay $34M to settle antitrust commission lawsuits

Glenn Sanford speaks at Inman Connect New York in 2019. | Photo credit: Kyle Espeleta/Inman

The brokerage was the third-largest by sales volume in 2022 and one of a relative few holdouts who had yet to settle lawsuits targeting the old status quo for real estate commissions.

Reffkin: Restrictive NAR and MLS rules eliminate seller choice

Compass founder and CEO Robert Reffkin writes that Clear Cooperation and mandatory disclosures undermine seller choice and put them at risk of the unintended consequences of a mass exposure of property details.

Clear Cooperation: Challenges and solutions for agents

While it has its critics, according to former Realtor Oscar Mazaba, thoughtful modifications could ensure that the policy works as it’s intended to while preserving client choice.

Ending Clear Cooperation is a win for big brokers — and no one else

According to Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman, big brokerages have a vested interest in getting rid of Clear Cooperation, even at the expense of agents and consumers.

NextHome CEO James Dwiggins takes on Clear Cooperation critics

NextHome and Canva

In a LinkedIn post Tuesday, Dwiggins claimed brokerage leaders fighting to repeal the pocket listing rule are concealing an agenda to hoard listings, recruit agents and generate internal leads.

 

Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×