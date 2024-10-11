Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories, according to Inman readers.

Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories, according to Inman readers.

The brokerage was the third-largest by sales volume in 2022 and one of a relative few holdouts who had yet to settle lawsuits targeting the old status quo for real estate commissions.

Compass founder and CEO Robert Reffkin writes that Clear Cooperation and mandatory disclosures undermine seller choice and put them at risk of the unintended consequences of a mass exposure of property details.

While it has its critics, according to former Realtor Oscar Mazaba, thoughtful modifications could ensure that the policy works as it’s intended to while preserving client choice.

According to Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman, big brokerages have a vested interest in getting rid of Clear Cooperation, even at the expense of agents and consumers.

In a LinkedIn post Tuesday, Dwiggins claimed brokerage leaders fighting to repeal the pocket listing rule are concealing an agenda to hoard listings, recruit agents and generate internal leads.