Coldwell Banker Realty has expanded its footprint in New York by opening its first office in Dutchess County, following the acquisition of Daniel Aubry Realty, the brokerage informed Inman.

Led by broker-owner Daniel Aubry, Daniel Aubry Realty comprises a team of six agents who bring a wealth of experience in both commercial and residential real estate, backed by Aubry’s extensive background in the industry. The team will operate out of the Dutchess County office, located at 192 Main Street.

“We are thrilled to welcome Daniel Aubry Realty to the Coldwell Banker Realty family,” Ken Morris, regional vice president of Coldwell Banker Realty, New York, said. “Dan’s journey from purchasing his first house while attending UCLA to becoming a seasoned broker with nearly five decades of experience is truly inspiring. His leadership and vision have not only shaped his successful career but also built a remarkable team that we are excited to have join us.”

Aubry, with more than 50 years of real estate experience, established his full-service brokerage in Beacon, where his team has assisted clients with everything from studio rentals to multimillion-dollar property purchases, according to Coldwell Bankers. His deep understanding of the real estate market across the mid-Hudson Valley and New York City is enhanced by his long-term residency in Beacon.

“My passion for real estate stems from the belief that owning property has a truly beneficial effect on people’s lives. Whether we’re working with buyers, sellers, or investors, I have taught my team to always try to create a win-win situation for both sides of the transaction” Aubry said. “Now, as we embark on this journey with Coldwell Banker Realty, I’m confident that with their expansive network, advanced technology and tailored marketing tools, our team is going to continue creating positive outcomes for our clients.”

In addition to Aubry, the new Coldwell Banker Realty office in Beacon, New York, will include a seasoned sales team, including Ron Donofrio, an associate broker with experience in both residential and commercial real estate; Julian Paik, who recently sold a home for over $3 million in Cold Spring; Veshtrim Osmani, an emerging talent specializing in rentals and home sales; along with Danielle Velez, Matan Broshi and James Murphy.

The Beacon office will be managed by Senior Managing Director Tammy Benkwitt, a resident of Dutchess County since 2002, who is “delighted to offer the services of Coldwell Banker Realty to buyers and sellers in Southern Dutchess County,” she said in a statement.

