Broker files multimillion-dollar suit over ‘forced’ NAR membership

Maurice Muhammad alleges a “monopoly” by NAR, the state Realtor association and the local MLS limits competition, inflates prices, and disproportionately affects minority brokers and agents.

No need to pay for leads with these grow-your-business strategies

Heidi Harris with the Home Sweet Heidi Team shares the five core strategies she uses to consistently grow her business with Real’s Jimmy Burgess.

Douglas Elliman CEO Howard Lorber announces retirement

Lorber had served as chairman since 2003 but in the months leading up to his retirement faced scrutiny following a pattern of financial losses and the Alexander brothers scandal.

Meet the stubborn homeseller dead set on making his FSBO work

Robert Kramer listed his home for sale without using an agent three years ago. The price is $200,000 above some estimates. He raises it $3,600 every month and is still waiting for the right buyer.

Majority of sellers know they aren’t on hook for buyer commission: Poll

Digital collage modern art. Hand giving and receiving money, with loading icon

In a nationwide Inman-Dig Insight poll of active homebuyers, fewer than 5 percent of shoppers now listing their current home said they didn’t realize that they could decline to pay buyer-side commissions.

