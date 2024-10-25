Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories, according to Inman readers.

Maurice Muhammad alleges a “monopoly” by NAR, the state Realtor association and the local MLS limits competition, inflates prices, and disproportionately affects minority brokers and agents.

Heidi Harris with the Home Sweet Heidi Team shares the five core strategies she uses to consistently grow her business with Real’s Jimmy Burgess.

Lorber had served as chairman since 2003 but in the months leading up to his retirement faced scrutiny following a pattern of financial losses and the Alexander brothers scandal.

Robert Kramer listed his home for sale without using an agent three years ago. The price is $200,000 above some estimates. He raises it $3,600 every month and is still waiting for the right buyer.

In a nationwide Inman-Dig Insight poll of active homebuyers, fewer than 5 percent of shoppers now listing their current home said they didn’t realize that they could decline to pay buyer-side commissions.