Real estate agent Suzanne Simpson has been missing since Oct. 7. Olmos Park authorities have arrested her husband, Brad, for obstructing a search of the couple’s home last week.

Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

The Olmos Park Police Department has arrested the husband of missing real estate agent Suzanne Simpson, according to reports from WAIO and The Real Deal.

OPPD arrested Simpson’s husband, Brad, on Oct. 22 for allegedly tampering or fabricating physical evidence and unlawful possession of a firearm that was discovered during a search of the couple’s home.

Brad had been detained on family violence charges on Oct. 10, after one of his children told school authorities that he’d slapped Suzanne and taken her phone on Oct. 6 —one day before she was reported missing. He posted a $2 million bond for the family violence charges and was released, TRD said.

Brad Simpson’s business partner, James Valle Cotter, was also arrested for tampering or fabricating physical evidence with the intent to impair an ongoing investigation. Valle Cotter was given a $500,000 bond, placed on full house arrest, and forced to surrender his passport to authorities.

“The Texas Rangers and the OPPD arrested Mr. James Vallee Cotter at his home yesterday,” Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Deon Cockrell told WAIO. “During the Missing Person investigation in Olmos Park, investigators learned that Mr. Cotter had committed the offense of Tampering with Evidence, which is a 3rd Degree Felony. Mr. Cotter is a business associate of Mr. Brad Simpson, husband of Suzanne Simpson, who has been missing since 10-07-2024. We will not comment further on the ongoing.”

The arrests follow DPS’ decision to recall the CLEAR Alert for Suzanne. CLEAR is similar to the AMBER Alert, except it focuses on missing, kidnapped or abducted adults between the ages of 18 and 64 who are in imminent physical danger. Now that the CLEAR Alert has been canceled, OPPD has switched its efforts to recovering the missing agent.

Olmos Park and Greater San Antonio residents have been donating money and meals to Suzanne’s family, who currently have custody of the couple’s four children.

“To know Suzanne is to love her,” the family said on a fundraiser page. “[The family is] beyond grateful and overwhelmed with the love and support the community is showing. All financial donations will go solely to support expenses for the children. Thank you.”

Suzanne’s brokerage, NIX Realty, has also called on the community to continue to pray for the family and children.

“We are a small brokerage, a work family that Suzanne Simpson has been a part of for 16 years. Suzanne is a beloved mother, sister, friend, and professional Realtor,” the brokerage’s Oct. 18 Instagram post read.

“… Suzanne is a bright light in the office. She is a breath of fresh air. Suzanne is encouraging, uplifting, and fiercely dedicated to both work and family. We are missing her cheerful voice and bubbly personality.

“Along with so many others who love Suzanne, we will continue to seek answers and pray,” they added.

Email Marian McPherson