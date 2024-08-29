On the eve of Realtor Safety Month, safety expert Tracey Hawkins shares strong reminders to keep safety top of mind.

Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

The global real estate community is reeling from the recent murders of two real estate agents, Yuk-Ying Anita Mui and Yanfei Bao, whose tragic deaths highlight the dangers that agents face worldwide, as well as the assault and robbery of Rob Tomblin.

These incidents are a stark reminder of the unique and often overlooked risks associated with the real estate profession, particularly for those working internationally.

The tragic case of Yuk-Ying Anita Mui

Yuk-Ying Anita Mui, 56, a respected real estate agent with Century 21 Atria Realty Inc. in Markham, Ontario, was reported missing by her family on Aug. 9, 2024. She left for work at 9:30 a.m. as usual and spoke to her son at 11 a.m., but she was not heard from afterward.

Police later found Mui’s vehicle, a white 2024 Mercedes-Benz SUV, and her remains were discovered three days later in Parry Sound, about 136 miles from her home in a remote area several hours from where she was last seen. The investigation revealed that Mui had agreed to meet potential clients at an isolated location, a decision that ultimately led to her death.

Investigators are searching for a white 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter cargo van, which they believe may have been used to transport Mui. It remains uncertain whether Mui was still alive at the time she was moved in the van.

Police arrested three teenagers from Toronto and Whitby in connection with her disappearance. The suspects, who had Mui’s personal property, have been charged with fraud and weapons offenses. Despite these charges, no one has been charged directly with Mui’s murder; police believe she was deliberately targeted.

The murder of Yanfei Bao

In Christchurch, New Zealand, Yanfei Bao, another seasoned real estate agent, went missing on July 19, 2023. It was initially reported that she disappeared while door knocking at 10:30 a.m., a standard practice in the area. Later, it was reported that she had vanished while showing a property to a prospective client.

Nonetheless, for over a year, her whereabouts remained unknown until her body was discovered in a shallow grave in August 2024. Tingjun Cao has been arrested and charged with Bao’s murder.

The circumstances surrounding Bao’s disappearance are still under investigation. The case underscores the inherent dangers that real estate agents face, particularly when meeting unknown clients in secluded areas.

The assault and robbery of Ron Tomblin

Ron Tomblin, a real estate agent in Hamilton, Ontario, was assaulted and robbed while trying to facilitate the eviction of a problematic tenant from a rental property on Wentworth Street North.

On Aug. 10, Tomblin met the tenant outside a Main Street East restaurant to offer $4,300 in exchange for signing a release form. The tenant refused, and as Tomblin attempted to leave, the tenant’s friend blocked him and struck him in the face with a metal object while the tenant allegedly stole the $4,300.

Tomblin called 911, but the tenant and her friend fled. They were later arrested and charged with robbery, though the tenant remains in the apartment as the eviction process drags on.

The global threat to real estate agents

These tragic cases are not isolated incidents. Real estate agents across the globe are targets of violence, fraud and harassment.

In the United States, there are reports of agents being assaulted, robbed and even abducted while performing their duties. The international nature of the real estate business exposes agents to various risks when working in foreign countries where cultural norms, legal protections and security measures may differ significantly from those in the U.S.

Cultural differences and unique dangers

Brian Woods, a Certified International Property Specialist (CIPS) and an instructor for the National Association of Realtors emphasizes the importance of understanding the cultural and legal landscape when working abroad. “Safety is a global issue. It’s not just a U.S. thing,” Woods asserts.

He warns that U.S. agents working in other countries must be acutely aware of the dangers they may face, including becoming targets because of their perceived wealth and status as foreigners.

Woods, also a team leader and senior real estate consultant for Team Realty and Investment Solutions in Florida, warns that Forewarn, a popular tool used by U.S. agents to verify client identities, is unavailable in Canada and other countries, necessitating alternative methods for client vetting.

Tameka Bryant, CEO and brokerage owner of TREH International, a full-service brokerage located in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, is also an instructor who highlights that safety is of concern in many areas abroad because many do not have systems in place like showing services, co-op tools, or other things that an agent or buyer can utilize to communicate with professional agents or sellers.

Safety protocols for international agents

Woods states that U.S. agents who aren’t licensed in different countries will typically accompany licensed local agents when conducting business in a foreign country. However, they must still know each country’s dangers and safety customs.

The dangers highlight the necessity of following stringent safety protocols, similar to those used in the U.S., such as sharing one’s location, thoroughly vetting new clients, and having a robust communication plan to stay connected with colleagues and loved ones. While standard in the U.S., these measures are just as critical when working internationally, where the risks can be even greater.

Bryant, licensed as an agent in the U.S. for 22 years, now also works globally and advises agents working abroad to check in at the embassy and keep close tabs on their passports. She also advises that agents should wear sensible clothes and jewelry.

Lessons learned and moving forward

The deaths of Yuk-Ying Anita Mui and Yanfei Bao and the assault and robbery of Rob Tomblin have sent a clear message to the real estate community: the profession’s inherent risks extend far beyond national borders. These tragedies emphasize the need for enhanced safety training, particularly for agents who work in or with international markets.

Real estate agents must be educated on the dangers they face in different countries and equipped with the tools and knowledge to protect themselves effectively.

As the global real estate market expands, the industry must prioritize agent safety through better training, awareness and international collaboration. By doing so, we can honor the memories of agents like Mui and Bao and work toward preventing such tragedies in the future.

Tracey Hawkins is a former real estate agent, international real estate safety and security expert, instructor, and keynote speaker. Connect with her on LinkedIn or Instagram.