Ye’s new mansion spans about 20,000 square feet and sits on about seven acres. The property last sold for $24.5 million in 2022.

Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

The rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has purchased a mansion in Beverly Hills about three months after selling a stripped-down Tadao Ando-designed Malibu home.

Ye bought his new 20,000-square-foot home for about $35 million, according to TMZ, and the deal was conducted off-market. It is unclear who sold the property to Ye, but the home at 72 Beverly Park was once owned by late Saudi billionaire Saleh Abdullah Kamel.

In August, Ye sold a 4,000-square-foot waterfront home designed by the famed Japanese architect for $21 million. Before putting it on the market, Ye had stripped the house of its interior finishes, including its windows, doors, electrical and HVAC systems, and had attempted a renovation of the property that he never saw through to completion.

Ye was also sued by a contractor he hired to work on the property after the contractor alleged being forced to endure 16-hour workdays and having to sleep on the floor of the unfinished home near exposed insulation.

Ye bought the Tadao Ando property for $57.25 million in 2021, meaning he suffered a 63 percent loss on the sale. The home’s buyer, an investor named Steven “Bo” Belmont, said he plans to restore the property.

Ye’s new Beverly Park property was last sold for $24.5 million in 2022. The property sits on seven acres and encompasses 11 bedrooms and 18 bathrooms, according to old listing descriptions online. It was originally designed by architect Richard Landry for Norman Zada, who founded adult magazine Perfect 10.

Jacob Greene of Douglas Elliman represented Ye in the transaction and Gigi Gharai of Coldwell Banker represented the unknown seller.

The gated estate features two separate motor courts, as well as two pools and a sports court. A guest house and entertainment pavilion are connected to the main house through a steel-columned bridge.

It is not known how many upgrades may have been made to the home since it last sold in 2022, but old listing photos reveal expansive windows that give way to a light-filled home with a contemporary design. The home’s HOA fee is $3,300 per month.

Ye also owns another LA-area property in Calabasas, according to Robb Report, which is where he once operated his now-closed private Christian school known as Donda Academy.

Get Inman’s Luxury Lens Newsletter delivered right to your inbox. A weekly deep dive into the biggest news in the world of high-end real estate delivered every Friday. Click here to subscribe.

Email Lillian Dickerson