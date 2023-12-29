New York City and Palm Beach saw the greatest number of high-end luxury sales this year, while Los Angeles, marred by the new mansion tax, did not make the list.

The verdict is in — the old way of doing business is over. Join us at Inman Connect New York Jan. 23-25, when together we’ll conquer today’s market challenges and prepare for tomorrow’s opportunities. Defy the market and bet big on your future.

Another year has brought a new lineup of wow-worthy residential luxury real estate transactions.

The sales were star-studded and full of architectural gems.

And all of them — of course — had very long price tags.

Two celebrities in particular this year couldn’t seem to get their hands on enough multi-million dollar properties: Amazon’s Jeff Bezos and fashion icon and filmmaker Tom Ford. Bezos and Ford each purchased at least two $50 million-plus properties in 2023, Ford doing so just shortly after making an equally high-ticket purchase in December 2022.

But this year’s list of big-ticket luxury transactions is marred by a noticeable lack of sales in Los Angeles where the ULA or “mansion” tax went into effect on properties priced above $5 million and above $10 million this spring and sent luxury clients into a freeze. The agents and lawmakers who thought that luxury business would proceed as usual encountered a different reality once the law took effect.

“That’s not the case,” Jade Mills of Jade Mills Estates at Coldwell Banker told Inman in November. “When the [clients] are calculating the bottom line, it’s making a difference. We’ve lost sales, and we’ve also not been able to reduce the prices, so it is affecting us.”

In 2022, Inman’s list of priciest residential real estate transactions was dominated by LA and New York City, both of which saw eight of the year’s most expensive deals. But in 2023, LA did not make the list of top deals once.

LA’s neighbor, Malibu, did see this year’s most expensive deal, however, with the wallet-busting $190 million purchase of a waterfront estate designed by renowned Japanese architect Tadao Ando, bought by none other than Beyoncé and Jay-Z. And really, who else could be expected to purchase such a magnificent property than Queen Bey?

New York City once again netted the greatest number of pricey transactions alongside Palm Beach, each bringing in a total of eight deals in this year’s list.

Greenwich, Connecticut, and its surrounding areas made real estate headlines more than in recent years with three sizable deals, both in terms of property size and price. The tony summering spot for Manhattanites closed those three transactions of roughly 50 acres each between $57 million and $139 million this year.

As is always the case, it is hard to compile a wholly comprehensive list of the year’s most expensive residential real estate transactions, as many are conducted off-market and shrouded in secrecy. But what follows is a mostly complete look at what happened at the highest end of the U.S. real estate market in 2023.

$190M

Malibu, California

The power couple of the music industry made a huge power move in real estate this spring when the duo offered a staggering $200 million for a mansion in Malibu, shattering previous California state price records and marking the most an African American buyer has ever paid for a home in the U.S. When the property closed in May, Beyoncé and Jay-Z ultimately paid $190 million for the property.

Kurt Rappaport, of Westside Estate Agency, represented both the buyers and the seller.

Bey and Jay bought the six-acre estate from Bill Bell Jr., an art collector and son of Bill Bell and Lee Phillip Bell, creators of soap operas Bold and Beautiful and The Young and The Restless. Prior to the sale, the most expensive home ever sold in California was venture capital investor and software engineer Marc Andreessen’s $177 million purchase of a seven-acre Malibu estate in 2021.

The 40,000-square-foot, concrete mansion was designed by acclaimed Japanese architect Tadao Ando, who has become a favorite of other elite celebrities in recent years, including Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. Ando’s projects are generally characterized by his use of reinforced architectural concrete, which racks up quite the price tag and therefore is only available to the ultra-wealthy.

$170M

Palm Beach, Florida

A new price record was also made this year in the luxury enclave of Palm Beach during an off-market deal for $170 million.

Luxury car dealer Michael Cantanucci was the buyer, according to The Journal, and records show the sellers were Green Mountain Coffee Roasters founder Robert Stiller and his wife, Christine Stiller.

Lawrence Moens, of Lawrence A. Moens Associates, represented the seller and Christian Angle, of Christian Angle Real Estate, represented the buyer.

The waterfront mansion spans more than 20,000 square feet and sits on approximately 1.6 acres with about 150 feet of ocean frontage. The property is a Mediterranean-style home and was built in 2006, then expanded in 2015. The Stillers originally purchased the home for just $25 million in 2014.

$155M

Palm Beach, Florida

In yet another celebrity-studded transaction so far this year, executive chairman of Estée Lauder Companies William Lauder was revealed as the buyer of the late Rush Limbaugh’s longtime Palm Beach estate for $155 million.

Limbaugh’s widow, Kathryn Adams Limbaugh, quietly shopped the compound around starting in the summer of 2022 and had asked between $150 million and $175 million.

The property is located on the swanky North Ocean Boulevard, and features multiple houses, 250 feet of ocean frontage and direct access to the beach. The late conservative talk show host also put his own personal touches on the property over the years, largely decorating the estate’s 24,000-square-foot main house himself, according to the Limbaugh biography An Army of One by Zev Chafets. The West Indies-style home included a salon modeled on Versailles and a dining room chandelier that’s a replica of the one in New York’s Plaza Hotel.

However, a report surfaced this week from the Palm Beach Daily News that Lauder has begun tearing down Limbaugh’s painstaking work for a complete demolition of the property. Last year, Lauder demolished a separate Palm Beach mansion down the street from the Limbaugh estate after purchasing it in late 2021 for about $110 million.

$138.8M

Greenwich, Connecticut

A 50-acre estate on the Long Island Sound known as Copper Beech Farm sold for nearly $140 million to an unknown buyer in August of this year, The WSJ reported.

The seller was the limited liability company Conservation Institute, which is tied to Bridgewater Associates, an American hedge fund founded in 1975 by Ray Dalio, who stepped down as co-investment chief last year after nearly five decades at the helm. Leslie McElwreath and Joseph Barbieri of Sotheby’s International Realty — Greenwich Brokerage, in collaboration with Nikki Field of Sotheby’s International Realty — East Side Manhattan Brokerage, represented the seller. Stephanie Bo Li of Douglas Elliman represented the buyer.

Originally known as “Kincraig,” the 13,500-square-foot French Renaissance mansion dates to the 1890s and was once owned by the Lauder Greenway family, which was instrumental in Andrew Carnegie’s founding of U.S. Steel. In addition to the main house, the estate includes a three-bedroom gatehouse and a two-bedroom carriage house with a clock tower.

The property last sold for $120 million in 2014, when it set a new record for priciest U.S. home sale.

$91.5M

East Hampton, New York

Early this spring, an expansive Hamptons estate encompassing two lots on a private lane sold for $91.5 million to a mysterious pair of limited liability companies, Newco Windmill and Newco Windmill 2.

The property off of exclusive Further Lane was sold by New York real estate developer Peter Fine, who is CEO of Bolivar Development, and the exchange was conducted off-market.

Fine purchased the property in 2020 for $45 million and conducted a complete renovation, The Wall Street Journal reported. He relisted it for $72 million in 2020 but then took the property off the market in 2021.

The estate was previously home to James Evans, the late chairman of Union Pacific, who purchased the lot in 1986 and built the home.

$85M

Darien, Connecticut

The saga of Great Island’s sale spanned over the course of years in which the island went on and off the market looking for a seller. Listing agent Jennifer Leahy of Douglas Elliman thought she had sealed the deal when she was able to get the property under contract in May 2022 for $103 million.

The town of Darien, Connecticut, was set to purchase the land and the buildings on it, including a Gilded Age mansion, a colonial farmhouse and an equestrian building with an arched tile ceiling designed by the engineer behind Grand Central Terminal.

However, it turned out that the town’s purchase of the $100 million-plus island, which it plans to use as a town gathering space and conservation area, was no simple thing. After a long and intense due diligence period of about one year and a $18 million price drop, the town finally closed on the property for $85 million in May 2023.

$79M

Miami, Florida

As Amazon founder Jeff Bezos migrated from Seattle to Miami this year, the world couldn’t help but keep an eye on his real estate moves. This fall, Bezos snagged a 19,000-square-foot waterfront mansion in Indian Creek Village for $79 million, just down the street from another Miami estate he purchased earlier in the year (see that listing further below).

Dina Goldentayer and Danilo Tavares of Douglas Elliman represented the seller, an LLC by the name of Indian Creek #1 LLC, as well as Bezos.

The exclusive neighborhood is a guard-gated island where the streets are private so that only residents and their guests are allowed to enter. Other residents of the swanky neighborhood include billionaire Carl Icahn, Tom Brady, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, and hedge funder Eddie Lampert.

$76 million

Aspen, Colorado

Real estate developer Leathem Stearn came out on top of Aspen’s priciest sale of 2023 when he decided to let go of his ski-in ski-out property in September after receiving an offer he couldn’t refuse, The WSJ reported. The sale also marked a new record for Aspen, surpassing the $72.5 million sale of a property in 2021.

When Stearn received the offer from an unidentified buyer, the property on Ute Avenue was not officially on the market, although Stearn said he had been quietly shopping it around for about $95 million. The transaction came about because the buyer was willing to do a home swap, which involved the buyer handing over to Stearn a property in Aspen’s Little Cloud subdivision in exchange for a $25 million credit on the sale. The buyer paid the remainder of the balance, $51 million, in cash.

Stephanie Lewis of Christie’s International Real Estate Aspen Snowmass represented the listing.

$75 million

New York, New York

Two separate units at the desirable 220 Central Park South on Billionaires’ Row closed this fall, each for $75 million.

One was located on the 45th floor, and the other on the 64th floor, according to StreetEasy. Deborah Kern of Corcoran Group represented the seller of the 64th-floor unit and the buyer was represented by Eleonora Srugo at Douglas Elliman. On the 45th floor unit, Elizabeth Sahlman, who was then at Corcoran, and now at Compass, represented the listing, while Deborah Kern represented the buyer.

Since sales launched in 2015, 220 Central Park South, designed by architect Robert A.M. Stern, has been considered one of the most successful developments on Billionaires’ Row in recent years. The property developed by Vornado features a classic limestone façade, in an effort to evoke a more old-world luxury with all the modern-day conveniences. The building has attracted high-profile buyers like Sting, hedge-funder Ken Griffin and financier Dan Och.

$70 million

Aspen, Colorado

Chicago-based designer Holly Hunt made her mark on Aspen’s real estate market this year with the off-market sale of a property she renovated in 2022 for $70 million.

Hunt purchased the estate located about a mile outside of downtown Aspen for $5.85 million in 2015. Once the upgrades she made were complete, she wasn’t planning to sell the home, but an agent reached out to her with an interested buyer and she agreed to show the home anyway.

After receiving an offer that started with a 7 for the 4.23-acre estate, Hunt was persuaded otherwise. The property, which is accessible via a bridge over the Roaring Fork River, spans about 13,000 square feet across the main house and a caretaker’s house.

Carrie Wells of Coldwell Banker Mason Morse represented both sides of the deal.

$68 million

Miami, Florida

Jeff Bezos purchased this Indian Creek Village property as a teardown at the end of June and shelled out $68 million in the transaction, Bloomberg reported. The property spans 9,300 square feet and is situated on a 2.8-acre lot.

The seller was former hotelier Tulia Soucy de Gonzalez Gorrondona, via a Nevis-based entity. Bezos purchased the property through Palm Trust, which is managed by Terri Lacy. The seller was represented by Sohely van Woerkom of Golden Ocean Real Estate.

$68.1 million

Palm Beach, Florida

Palm Beach real estate developer Myron “Mosie” Miller sold, alongside wife Michelle Miller, an oceanfront mansion for $68.1 million this summer with the aid of Lawrence Moens of Lawrence A. Moens Associates, who repped the listing.

The property was sold to Islands Sands Trust, leaving the buyer’s identity shrouded. Madison Collum of ONE Sotheby’s International Realty represented the buyer.

The Millers purchased the estate in 2017 for $14.6 million, according to records, and then tore down the existing home to construct a new, 7,700-square-foot mansion, which was completed in 2020. The estate features several hundred feet of waterfront, a main house, a guest house and staff quarters.

Originally, The Millers asked $78.5 million for the estate in February 2021, then raised the price to $79 million in May 2021.

$67.9 million

New York, New York

New York City-based development firm Naftali Group began closings at The Bellemont, designed by Robert A.M. Stern Architects, this April following its sales launch in the fall of 2021.

The $67.9 million deal for Penthouses C and D included two full-floor duplexes represented by Alexa Lambert, of Compass. The units span more than 13,000 square feet and marked one of the priciest deals to ever be conducted above 59th Street on the Upper East Side.

Compass Development Marketing Group handled marketing and sales of The Bellemont.

$66M

Palm Beach, Florida

After offloading their $170 million estate earlier in the year, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters founder Robert Stiller and his wife, Christine Stiller, had some cash to burn.

When the opportunity arrived for the two to purchase billionaire casino mogul Steve Wynn’s lakefront mansion on North Lake Way, the couple bit with cash to spare, bringing the property home for $66 million.

Wynn purchased the 13,375-square-foot property for $49 million in March 2021. The mansion features eight bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a pool and a dock.

Lawrence Moens, of Lawrence A. Moens Associates, represented both sides of the deal.

$65.8 million

New York, New York

One of the residences at the famed Plaza Hotel gave New York City yet another high-ranking sale for 2023.

The 12,000-square-foot apartment sold for $65.8 million, breaking the building’s previous residential sale record made in 2007 when Harry Macklowe and his ex-wife Linda Macklowe purchased a $60 million unit.

The last time the unit sold, it was for $45 million in 2008.

The property’s buyers and sellers were not identified.

$70 million

New York, New York

The unit occupying the entire 79th floor of Billionaires Row supertall 432 Park Ave went under contract in early September, The WSJ reported.

The unit ultimately sold for $70 million, a drastic cut from the $135 million the condo asked when it was first listed in September 2021.

The 8,055-square-foot unit includes five bedrooms and five bathrooms, as well as views of Central Park and the East and Hudson Rivers. The unit was designed by architect Hiroshi Sugimoto and includes cedar shutters, 60-year-old Bonsai trees, a tea house and Shukkui plaster walls (a Japanese lime plaster design). The sale also included two storage units and two adjacent studio apartments.

The seller, who was represented by Noel Berk of Engel & Völkers, was hedge funder and Asian art collector Mitch Julis. Shari Scharfer Rollins and Ben Franco of Douglas Elliman represented the buyer.

Since its completion, 432 Park has been plagued by resident backlash in response to construction defects as a result of its height, like building swaying, temperamental elevators and leaks, which led to a $125 million lawsuit filed by the condo board against the developer in September 2021.

$65M

Aspen, Colorado

The blossoming of spring saw a fruitful deal for Detroit manufacturing entrepreneur and philanthropist Joel Tauber when he sold his family’s Aspen mansion for $65 million. The buyer was unknown.

The ski-in, ski-out property was first listed for $100 million in June 2022. Tauber purchased the 14,000-square-foot home back in 1996 for roughly $9 million, according to records.

Steven Shane, of Compass, represented the seller.

$64.75 million

Aspen, Colorado

Texas oil heiress and frequent Aspen real estate investor Christy Thompson offloaded this past summer for $64.75 million a mansion she had purchased in 2022 for $51 million.

The buyer was Jeff Vinik, owner of Tampa’s NHL team the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Lance Hughes and Nancy Patton of Aspen Luxury Sales represented the buyers in the off-market transaction.

The 15,000-square-foot home on about six acres of land is a covetable one in the mountain town, equipped for the climate with a system that pumps oxygen into the primary bedroom to combat the region’s high altitude. It also features floor-to-ceiling windows to take in mountain views as well as a glass elevator positioned near the home’s windows.

$63.43M

Palm Beach, Florida

After purchasing the property at 854 S. County Road for $53 million in 2022, real estate developer Todd Michael Glaser and his partners sold the waterfront home for about $63.43 million in May. The buyer of the property remains unknown.

Suzanne Frisbie, of Corcoran Group, represented the seller and Dana Koch and Paulette Koch, of Corcoran Group, represented the buyer.

The property’s main house was originally built in 1936 and spans about 10,200 square feet. Aside from adding a seawall, Glaser and his partners largely left the property unchanged, The Wall Street Journal reported. However, the sale did include plans crafted by Glaser’s group to expand the house by about 10,000 more square feet.

$61M

Beverly Hills, California

If Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s year-long house-hunting endeavor is any sort of indication, it seems celebrities have to go through the painful process of finding the right home just like the rest of us.

The couple landed on the 38,000-square-foot mansion in the gated Wallingford Estates neighborhood after previously going into escrow on multiple properties, including $50 million, $34.5 million and $64 million homes across L.A.

Compass’ Ginger Glass represented the seller, which was a company affiliated with developer Gala Asher. Brett Lawyer, of Carolwood Estates, represented Affleck and Lopez.

The property was originally listed for $135 million in 2018 and went on and off the market a number of times between with a series of price cuts. Most recently, it was listed at a reduced price of $74.995 million in March, according to Zillow.

$57.5M

Darien, Connecticut

Another of the largest remaining undeveloped parcels of land in Connecticut went into contract at the end of 2023 for $57.5 million.

The roughly 52-acre parcel known as Ziegler Farm was once owned by baking powder entrepreneur William Ziegler, who purchased nearby Great Island around 1900 for a summer home. (That property closed earlier in the year for $85 million.) The estate’s only building is an old cow barn, but it comes with approved plans to build up to 14 homes on the property. The land does include two paved roads, as well as water, electric and sewer lines.

The listing, which was sold by descendants of Ziegler, was held by Leslie McElwreath and Joseph Barbieri of Sotheby’s International Realty. Kristina Stewart of Outlook Realty represented the buyer, whose identity was unknown.

McElwreath told The WSJ that a number of developers expressed interest in the property, with ideas for private residences, a private club, a corporate retreat and a hotel. For now, the buyers have no “immediate plans to do anything.”

$57M

Miami Beach, Florida

This $57 million deal in Miami came with two very different houses and a steep discount. Originally listed for $90 million in January 2022, the waterfront estate on Star Island included a century-old Mediterranean Revival and a contemporary mansion with enormous glass windows.

Dental products entrepreneur John Jansheski was the seller; the buyer remains unidentified. Dina Goldentayer of Douglas Elliman represented the listing, and Chad Carroll of Compass represented the buyer.

Jansheski bought the home in 2011 for $10.75 million and put hundreds of thousands of dollars into moving the property about 150 feet in 2014 to make room for the new house, The Wall Street Journal reported. In total, the two homes have about 23,000 square feet of space and 10 bedrooms.

$55M

Beverly Hills, California

High on the list of top deals so far this year is also a transaction featuring actor Mark Wahlberg and his wife, Rhea Durham. In February, the couple sold their 30,500-square-foot mansion for $55 million after initially listing it for $87.5 million in April 2022.

Carl Gambino, of Compass, and Kurt Rappaport, of Westside Estate Agency, represented the listing. Ginger Glass, of Compass, represented the buyer who was not identified.

Records show that the celebrity couple purchased the property for roughly $8.25 million in 2009 and then commissioned the 12-bedroom, 20-bathroom, chateau-style estate for construction.

Featuring sweeping outdoor amenities across six acres of land, including a five-hole golf course, a driving range, a sports court, a grotto pool, a skate park and a guest house, “essentially, this is your own private country club,” the listing description boasted.

$52M

Beverly Hills, California

Villa Firenze, located in the exclusive Beverly Park neighborhood of Beverly Hills, has had a wild ride the past few years.

Hungarian-American billionaire Steven Udvar-Házy owned the property for decades and listed it for $165 million in 2018. After failing to attract buyers to pay such a price, Udvar-Házy ultimately put the property up at auction with Concierge Auctions in 2021, and it sold for a fraction of that — $51 million — to biotech lab tools maker Roy T. Eddleman.

Eddleman then listed the property for a whopping $120 million in May 2022. He passed away in June 2022, and subsequently the price was cut by his estate down to $67.5 million and ultimately sold in February 2023 for $52 million to an unknown buyer.

Richard Klug, of Sotheby’s International Realty, represented the listing. Jade Mills, of Coldwell Banker, represented the buyer.

442 Further Lane

$52M

East Hampton, New York

In an under-the-radar transaction that largely went unnoticed, 442 Further Lane in East Hampton went into contract in November 2022 and closed in mid-June for $52 million, Corcoran Group informed Inman.

The off-market deal was handled by Corcoran’s Catherine Juracich on both the seller’s and buyer’s side.

In March 2022, the New York Post reported that Peloton founder John Foley and his wife, Jill Foley, had started to quietly shop the property around just months after purchasing it for $55 million. That news came as Foley’s once elite stationary bike brand had started to fall out of favor, with stock shares falling as the public turned its eye back to the gym following coronavirus pandemic lockdowns.

The 6,100-square-foot property sits on four acres of land and includes 400 linear feet of ocean frontage, according to Zillow.

$52M

New York, New York

A penthouse unit at 150 Charles Street condos in the West Village sold for $52 million in June after last selling for $29.38 million in 2016, The Wall Street Journal reported. The seller was a company tied to former Credit Suisse executive Robert Shafir, and the buyer was listed in records as 150PH LLC. The penthouse was not officially on the market at the time of the sale.

The industrial building has a few celebrity residents, including Ben Stiller and Jon Bon Jovi. Amenities include a 75-foot swimming pool, juice bar, whirlpool, plunge pool, massage rooms, playroom and a doorman, among other things.

$52.9M

New York, New York

A penthouse on the 61st floor of the world’s most slender supertall closed for $52.95 million this fall, Mansion Global reported. The roughly 7,100-square-foot unit features the building’s only double-height living room, as well as ample views of Central Park and the New York City skyline.

The buyer of the apartment was not immediately identified.

The property’s luxury features include a kitchen with custom cabinetry, stepped crystallo white quartzite countertops and backsplash, as well as Gaggenau appliances. The three-bedroom unit also includes a primary bathroom finished in white onyx with an antique polished soaking tub by William Holland. The building itself features an 82-foot lap pool, terrace, and 24-hour concierge and doorman services.

$52M

Hamptons, New York

This past August, one of the big-ticket purchases made by fashion designer and filmmaker Tom Ford was Lasata, a Hamptons estate where Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis spent summers as a child, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Corcoran Group’s Eileen O’Neill, and Ed Petrie, James Petrie and Charles Forsman, all of Compass, represented the listing. Frank E. Newbold, of Sotheby’s International Realty, represented Ford.

The East Hampton estate spans about 8,500 square feet and is situated on seven acres. It was constructed in 1917 and designed by architect Arthur C. Jackson. Restored in 2007 and again in 2019, the main house features interiors by the designer Pierre Yovanovich.

The property also includes a two-bedroom guest cottage, a caretaker’s cottage, a pool house and a three-car garage with a workshop. Onassis’ grandfather, John Vernou Bouvier Jr., owned the property where Onassis spent her summers as a child.

It had last transacted for $24 million in 2018 when fashion designer Reed Krakoff sold the property to commercial and film producer David Zander.

$50M+

Palm Beach, Florida

In the type of transaction that is only likely to transpire between the most privileged classes, American fashion designer Tom Ford swapped Palm Beach mansions with Sterling Organization CEO Brian Kosoy just months after purchasing a property for $51 million at 241 Jungle Road.

Apparently, Ford and the private equity exec decided the grass was greener on the other side and decided to trade properties in a transaction that was estimated to exceed $100 million, although the exact details of each property’s price were not made known, the Palm Beach Daily News reported.

It was anticipated that each property likely set a new record for non-waterfront homes in Palm Beach, following Ford setting that record at $51 million with his purchase of the property on Jungle Road in December. Ford’s new home on Via Del Mar spans more than 17,000 square feet and sits on about 1.6 acres. It includes a tennis court and a pool.

$50M

Palm Beach, Florida

The estate of late liquor distributor James V. “Jimmy” Tigani Jr. sold a $50 million waterfront Palm Beach estate to entrepreneur and investor Harvey Jones, The Wall Street Journal reported in July.

Tagani purchased the house in 2002 for $7.37 million and conducted extensive renovations, listing agent Mark Bennett, of the Corcoran Group, who was also Tagani’s longtime partner and lived at the house, told The Journal.

The one-acre estate features a deep water concrete dock that can accommodate up to a 130-foot yacht and includes a 40,000-pound lift, as well as a 15,000-pound lift for smaller vessels. The grounds include private deeded beach access, several water features, an oversized travertine pool terrace and covered loggias for entertaining, the listing description reads.

The 8,100-square-foot home itself includes four bedrooms, two kitchens, two offices and a billiards room.

Frances and Todd Peter, of Sotheby’s International Realty, represented the buyer.

$50M

New York, New York

In one of Manhattan’s priciest deals of the year so far, a penthouse at boutique loft condo 151 Wooster St. in Soho traded for $50 million in June.

The unit was never publicly put on the market and was sold by a limited liability company tied to Stefan Kaluzny, of private equity firm Sycamore Partners. The buyer of the unit was not revealed.

John Gomes and Fredrik Eklund, of Douglas Elliman, represented the seller and Ryan Serhant, of SERHANT., represented the buyer.

The limestone building has eight floors and only 10 units, according to StreetEasy. The penthouse unit is 10,000 square feet and features a floating staircase made from three-inch-thick limestone treads, a 26-foot glass wine vault and a private terrace with a rooftop lawn.

Get Inman’s Luxury Lens Newsletter delivered right to your inbox. A weekly deep dive into the biggest news in the world of high-end real estate delivered every Friday. Click here to subscribe.

Email Lillian Dickerson