Approved handily, the proposal was one of 11 from NAR’s Culture Transformation Commission, a group founded a year ago in the wake of accusations of harassment, intimidation and retaliation.

The National Association of Realtors’ board of directors on Monday voted overwhelmingly to require thousands of volunteers and hundreds of NAR staffers to undergo professional conduct “accountability” training annually.

The recommendation was one of 11 culminating the work of NAR’s Culture Transformation Commission, a 75-member group made up of NAR members and Realtor staff that was founded a year ago in the wake of accusations of harassment, intimidation and retaliation at the trade group.

Many of those allegations involved NAR’s “volunteer” leaders, particularly former NAR President Kenny Parcell who subsequently resigned his position.

NAR’s seven-member leadership team is comprised of the president, president-elect, immediate past president, first vice president, treasurer, vice president of association affairs, and vice president of advocacy, who serve one-year terms with the exception of the treasurer, who serves a two-year term.

All members of the “volunteer” leadership team are paid, and most are paid six figures. However, nearly all of NAR’s volunteers are unpaid. NAR had 2,200 volunteers and 379 employees in 2022, according to the trade group’s latest nonprofit tax filing.

The recommendation for annual accountability training was the only CTC recommendation put before the NAR board of directors for approval at the 1.5 million-member trade group’s annual conference, NAR NXT, in Boston.

“Regardless of one’s position or level within NAR, it is our collective responsibility to encourage and maintain appropriate and professional conduct that is free from abusive conduct, discrimination, harassment, and retaliation at all levels,” the commission said in its report to the NAR board.

“Staff currently sign off on the Employee Handbook and any significant changes and are required to undertake the annual Anti-Harassment and Bystander Intervention training.

“In furtherance of this, an interactive, relatively short, asynchronous training — based on the NAR Member Code of Conduct or Employee Handbook — that builds greater awareness of the expectations for all volunteer and employee roles will empower all colleagues to understand their responsibility to maintain a safe and supportive environment.”

Ten other CTC recommendations were approved before the BOD meeting by NAR’s Executive Committee on Sunday and did not require board approval.

The committee approved recommendations to require anti-retaliation training for volunteer leaders and to get rid of one-year presidential initiatives, among other items.

“Approval of the CTC plan is just the latest action the organization has taken to set expectations around conduct, foster professionalism and promote accountability among members, volunteers, executives and staff,” NAR said in a Realtor Magazine post.

“With these high-level objectives approved, the CTC has been sunset,” the trade group added.

“Implementation of the policy recommendations will be led by staff and relevant committees.”

The NAR board approved the commission’s recommendation for annual accountability training starting by 2026 with no discussion from the floor, 858 votes in favor and 47 opposed.

The recommendation, which was approved with a slight amendment from the Executive Committee, reads as follows: “That any individual serving NAR in a volunteer capacity and NAR Staff annually re-commit to understanding and adhering to all policies and procedures related to accountability.

“NAR will annually review and update these policies, procedures and codes, if warranted. NAR will develop an annually-required training beginning by 2026 for NAR volunteer members and enhance staff training where required to reinforce expectations and accountability policies.

“Both requirements are annual performance expectations and should be acknowledged and agreed to through an electronic tracking platform. For Elected Officers, Appointed Officers, & Liasons, this training would be embedded in existing anti-harassment training that is already required of them.”

The Executive Committee also approved the following CTC recommendations, according to NAR:

That NAR create a multichannel accountability awareness campaign by the end of 2025 to ensure members, association executives and staff are aware of and understand how to access NAR’s policies and procedures, including reporting processes related to any prohibited behavior, such as abusive conduct, discrimination, harassment, and retaliation. That each NAR policy related to conduct (e.g., NAR Member Code of Conduct, Leadership Pledge, Statement of Appropriate Event Conduct, NAR Employee Handbook) establish a transparent disciplinary framework for infractions by the end of 2025. That the Extended Leadership Team, Executive Committee, Regional Vice Presidents, Committee Chairs and Committee Vice Chairs complete anti-retaliation training annually beginning by 2026 that clearly defines NAR’s anti-retaliation policy. That NAR regularly administer culture and accountability surveys to NAR volunteers and staff beginning in 2025 to assess and continually improve culture based on empirical data. That NAR form culture and accountability bodies in 2025 for NAR volunteer members and staff. That NAR enhance the “Manage Your Association” webpage designed for state and local association executives to support compliance and related accountability tools at the local or state levels at no cost to associations by the end of 2025. That NAR establish a unified set of values for NAR volunteers and staff to be integrated throughout NAR during 2025. That beginning in 2025 NAR Leadership Summit and Camp focus more on direct leadership training and building critical skills. That chairs and vice chairs of NAR committees (as well as NAR staff managers, staff directors, staff vice presidents and staff executives) complete communications skills training by 2026 that focuses on effectively communicating across differences, managing difficult conversations, and working through adversity. All specified leaders would be required to complete this training once. To adopt a policy by the end of the 2024 governance year that restricts NAR presidents from developing one-year initiatives based on individual presidential interests.

“The CTC has done tremendous work to identify and propose this actionable change,” NAR CEO Nykia Wright said in a statement.

“We know that this is only the first step and that true culture transformation comes in our daily interactions and in embracing these objectives.”

NAR’s new (and first) chief human resources officer, Sharon White, is tasked with “maintaining a healthy association environment,” according to Realtor Mag.

“Sharon will play a significant role in leading the implementation of the CTC recommendations and working with staff directly on our own culture opportunities,” Wright said in a letter to staff.

NAR also created a seven-member Member Accountability Committee in May to investigate and address reports of misconduct by member volunteers.

