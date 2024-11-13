U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has appointed longtime ally and real estate investor Steven Witkoff as his Special Envoy to the Middle East, his team announced on Tuesday.

In the announcement, Trump praised Witkoff as a “highly respected leader in business and philanthropy, who has made every project and community he has been involved with stronger and more prosperous.” He added, “Steve will be an unrelenting Voice for PEACE, and make us all proud.”

However, it remains unclear what this envoy role will specifically entail under Trump, as special envoys are not standard diplomats, Politico reported.

Under the Biden administration, special envoys like Lise Grande and David Satterfield focused on humanitarian efforts in the Middle East, while Trump’s previous envoy, Jason Greenblatt, played a key role in negotiating the Abraham Accords, which normalized relations between Israel and several Arab nations, according to Politico.

Witkoff, a close friend of Trump, has been a significant campaign donor and previously spoke at the Republican National Convention in July 2024. He is also set to co-chair Trump’s inaugural committee alongside former Senator Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.). Notably, Witkoff was present with Trump at Mar-a-Lago in West Palm Beach, Florida during a September assassination attempt against Trump.

In a statement, Trump celebrated his election victory, noting, “On Election Night, we made history, and I have the extraordinary honor of having been elected the 47th President of the United States thanks to tens [of] millions of hardworking Americans across the nation who supported our America First agenda.

“The Trump Vance Inaugural Committee will honor this magnificent victory in a celebration of the American People and our nation.

As the founder of the Witkoff Group since 1977, Witkoff has built a prominent career in real estate, leading the financing, repositioning and construction of over 70 properties in major business districts in the U.S. as well as abroad, according to the Witkoff. His notable developments include New York’s Times Square Edition and the West Hollywood Edition, making him a key player in luxury real estate.

In addition to appointing Witkoff as Special Envoy to the Middle East, Trump also announced former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee as the U.S. Ambassador to Israel, Politico reported.

