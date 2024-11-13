Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

The past year has seen a slew of new rules and regulations in response to the Sitzer | Burnett verdict and NAR’s subsequent settlement. On top of that, there’s been a (much) slower-than-normal market and the uncertainty that always accompanies an election year.

You’re dealing with a lot, so let us know: What’s your biggest business challenge in the new normal? Are you trying to figure out how to navigate new forms? Working on negotiating your buyer commission? Answering suddenly uncomfortable client questions, or just struggling to generate leads in the first place? Let us know below:

We’ll compile a list of the top responses and post them on Inman next Tuesday.