Bringing the focus back to the local level isn’t just good for your real estate business, trainer Bernice Ross writes. It’s good for healing the political divisions exacerbated by this year’s election.

While many Americans celebrated Donald Trump’s landslide victory, others have been left in shocked disbelief. I strongly believe that real estate professionals can play a pivotal role in healing this divide by bringing our communities together to help improve where we live.

We are not each other’s enemy

“Voters from across the nation hope and dream on how the country can come together no matter the results of the 2024 election,” according to an article in USA Today.

The election may be over, but the work to bridge the divides and foster a sense of collective well-being has just begun. The best place to start is with yourself.

If you’re feeling anxious and angry, a gratitude-focused mindset can be a powerful remedy. With Thanksgiving only a few short weeks away, it’s a great time to list all the things for which you are grateful, especially the basics we so often take for granted: food, clean water, shelter, electricity, etc.

Remember, politicians come and go. Your happiness is determined by the choices you make — not anyone else.

Giving back — a road to healing

Giving back to their local communities has always been an important part of how most top producers build their businesses.

Here’s a list of ways you can get involved and work with others to jointly improve your community.

This NAR initiative transforms urban spaces into vibrant, walkable communities. Projects can range from creating green bike lanes to beautifying public spaces. Real estate agents who lead these efforts can rally the community toward a shared goal that benefits everyone.

Rebuilding Together helps leaders revitalize communities by making essential repairs to help neighbors stay in their homes. Currently, the organization is working to help those devasted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

“Our work often goes beyond each home. Local affiliates who are rooted in the community work closely with community residents and leaders to revitalize our communities. Together, we create and execute plans to address some of the needs of each specific community,” according to its website. “Through our work, we are also positioned to address the long-term recovery of communities struck by natural disasters. We commit to our neighbors in need and help them rebuild in the months and years following a disaster.”

Jimmy Carter’s most important legacy is Habitat for Humanity. According to its website, “Habitat is a nonprofit organization that helps families build and improve places to call home. We believe affordable housing plays a critical role in strong and stable communities.”

Over the years, tens of thousands of Realtors have participated in Habitat’s many projects all over the U.S. Habitat is also actively involved in helping the victims of Helene and Milton long term.

“Families who partner with us build their own homes alongside volunteers, pay an affordable mortgage, and are grateful for your help,” according to its website.

Embrace the power of community cleanup projects

Singapore’s former leader Lee Kuan Yew was known for his initiative based on the notion that cleanliness is the foundation of prosperity. Following Singapore’s transformation, we know that cleanliness and order can lead to a more unified and thriving community.

Realtors can mobilize local resources and encourage cleanup projects to make communities feel prouder of their surroundings, which, in turn, promotes unity.

Organize community clean-ups

Working together to clean up beaches, parks, or trails is a powerful way to unite neighbors with a common purpose and make your community more beautiful.

Adopt-a-Spot Programs

Realtors can collaborate with local groups to “adopt” specific spots, like parks, playgrounds or streets. Through periodic cleanups and beautification, neighbors also experience a deeper connection to their environment.

Beautify with purpose

Organize efforts for neighbors who may need help cleaning up their properties. Whether it’s helping with yard work, painting, or installing storm windows, these gestures foster goodwill and pride, especially if your neighbor is elderly, struggling financially or is unable to do the work themselves.

Strengthen local businesses and community support networks

Supporting local businesses and encouraging others to do so can also bring your community together.

‘Shop local’ campaigns

Start a “Shop Local” campaign, promoting local businesses that may be struggling due to inflation, higher costs of living or other economic factors. Encouraging neighbors to patronize local vendors fosters community resilience, especially when vendors include coupons or discounts for their products or services.

Collaborate with local business networks

Partner with your local Chamber of Commerce or other small business groups to host events or festivals that showcase local businesses and bring the community together.

Be a resource for local real estate information

Realtors are trusted community figures and can use their networks to dispel myths while also providing accurate information on local issues that affect the community.

Host informative workshops

Organize workshops to clarify common questions or misconceptions about real estate, taxes or local governance. Providing accurate information builds trust.

Share reliable resources

Use newsletters or social media to share information from reputable sources, helping people access information about issues impacting the neighborhood. This can include information from local city council or HOA meetings, zoning changes, future road work, development projects, etc.

Host a ‘Taste of the World’ food festival

There’s an old real estate adage that, “If you feed them, they will come.” Partner with local restaurants and food vendors representing different cultural cuisines.

Set up food stations or trucks with mini-samples, allowing attendees to “travel the world” through food. Consider providing branded maps of the “food journey” and sponsoring recipe cards featuring local dishes.

‘Art from the Heart’ community mural project

Collaborate with local artists to create a large, community-painted mural that represents the cultural diversity of the area.

Set up painting stations where families can add their own small contributions or signatures to the mural.

Provide a branded photo station for selfies with the mural and include your logo in a designated corner.

Highlight local hero and success stories

People love feel-good stories about local heroes or those who have achieved success, especially if it’s in a way that is unique.

Spotlight local heroes

Through newsletters or social media, highlight local individuals who are making a difference. This could be a business owner, a teacher, or even a young student who has contributed to the community.

Focus on success stories

Share stories of successful neighborhood initiatives such as community fundraisers or showcase how local neighborhoods or schools have come together to support others.

The election may be over, but the work of building and healing our neighborhoods is ongoing. By embracing gratitude, supporting inclusivity, promoting local businesses, and leading community initiatives, Realtors can help bring their communities together in meaningful and lasting ways while also building a successful business.

Bernice Ross, president and CEO of BrokerageUP and RealEstateCoach.com, and the founder of RealEstateWealthForWomen.com is a national speaker, author and trainer with over 1,500 published articles.