The companies that can afford to, including Zillow, are aggressively growing MLO headcount in order to capture future market share, Mike DelPrete writes.

This article was shared here with permission from Mike DelPrete for Inman Intel, a data and research arm of Inman offering deep insights and market intelligence on the business of residential real estate and proptech. Subscribe today.

Even in a depressed market, people are still getting loans and buying houses — and some companies are positioning themselves to capture a larger share of the mortgage market.

Why it matters: Tracking MLO (mortgage loan originator) headcount is a corollary to the size of a company’s mortgage business, and tracking headcount over time reveals who is investing for future growth.

  • Three interesting examples are Zillow, Redfin and Better Mortgage.
  • Over the past 15 months, there has been slow and steady headcount growth at Zillow, an equally slow decline at Redfin, and a rapid rise at Better (a classic hockey stick curve).

Broadening the field of companies and looking at the past three years provides helpful context in terms of growth, decline and relative size.

  • The small disruptors pale in comparison to the portals and established mortgage companies.
  • Better has been on a wild ride.

As a percentage, Better has grown the most over the past year.

  • Tomo earns a noteworthy mention as the only disruptor to materially grow MLO headcount (but off a small base).

Mortgage origination volumes typically align closely with MLO headcount.

  • Zillow’s origination growth has remained steady as it continues to invest in and grow its mortgage business.
  • Redfin and Better appear to be riding more of a seasonal wave. (Note: Better’s origination volumes also include a growing refinance business, while Zillow and Redfin are primarily purchase volume.)

The closest metric to measuring overall efficiency would be origination volume per MLO.

  • Zillow’s has been flat while Redfin experienced a recent uptick in the previous two quarters, the result of a seasonal uplift in volume with a corresponding drop in MLO headcount.
  • Better’s metrics were materially better, but have been sliding, likely a result of exponential headcount growth outpacing origination volumes (i.e. investing for future growth).

Revenue per MLO is another efficiency metric, and in that category, Zillow is winning.

  • In Q3 2024, Zillow’s mortgage revenue per MLO was $130,000 compared to $114,000 at Redfin and $89,000 at Better.

 

The bottom line: The companies that can afford to are aggressively growing MLO headcount in order to capture future market share.

  • The mortgage businesses of the disruptors, primarily power buyers, remain at a much smaller scale as they’ve navigated the slow market and pivoted their business models.
  • The portals are the ones to watch — having acquired mortgage businesses of significant scale — and with Zillow continuing to grow its MLO headcount.
  • The pure-play mortgage companies are larger, especially Rocket, and well-positioned to execute on growth opportunities in their own adjacent spaces.

Mike DelPrete is a strategic advisor and global expert in real estate tech, including Zavvie, an iBuyer offer aggregator. Connect with him on LinkedIn.

Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×