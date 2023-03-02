According to industry expert Mike DelPrete, a multitude of factors need to go right for Zillow Home Loans to meet its revenue goals and compete with traditional mortgage products.

This report is available exclusively to subscribers of Inman Intel, a data and research arm of Inman offering deep insights and market intelligence on the business of residential real estate and proptech. Subscribe today.

This post has been republished with permission from Mike DelPrete.

Zillow has been doubling, tripling and quadrupling down on its mortgage business — which continues to lose money.

Why it matters: Zillow Homes Loans is a key part of the company’s growth strategy, and an analysis of its current traction highlights the opportunities and challenges on a likely path forward.

Zillow’s mortgage business posted a $167 million loss in 2022, for a cumulative loss of $283 million since 2017.

  • Interestingly, while other mortgage businesses have enacted layoffs and race to cut costs, Zillow is keeping its mortgage operating expenses (OpEx) steady.
  • While revenue dropped in 2022, OpEx investment remained high — illustrating that Zillow is continuing to invest in mortgage without pressure to turn a profit.

To succeed, Zillow Home Loans must attach loans to the leads delivered through Zillow’s premier agent and flex programs.

  • Zillow reported that in Raleigh, one of its test markets, customer adoption of Zillow Home Loans increased from 15 percent to 20 percent.
  • This mirrors the progress of Redfin, which reported 21 percent mortgage attach in February compared to 17 percent in Q4.

Yes, but: Attaching mortgage is nothing new for traditional brokerages.

  • HomeServices of America and Prosperity Home Mortgage have achieved 25 percent attach rates at a national scale of over 45,000 funded loans annually — 10x the size of Zillow Home Loans.
  • Zillow and Redfin are both below the industry average, and may likely top out at 25 percent, something of a universal constant in the world of attaching mortgage.

Zillow’s next actannounced in early 2022 after Zillow Offers was shuttered, included plans for significant revenue growth through mortgages (adjacent services).

  • A key component of this strategy is integrating Zillow Home Loans into Zillow Flex.

Behind the numbers: Zillow generated about 75,000 Flex transactions in 2022. If the company scales Zillow Home Loans to 50 percent of its markets with a reasonable 25 percent attach rate, it would close around 9,300 loans and generate around $84 million in additional revenue.

  • A possible end goal could include doubling Flex transactions and launching in 80 percent of Zillow’s markets, with a stretch 30 percent attach rate — leading to 36,000 loans and $324 million in revenue.
  • These are large numbers with equally large assumptions; scaling a national mortgage operation is hard (and expensive and people-intensive).

The bottom line: Zillow is experiencing some early wins in its journey to integrate Zillow Home Loans with its Flex program — but the path forward is uncertain, long, and expensive.

  • Even after years of investment, Zillow Home Loans (and Redfin) is still playing catch up to the tried-and-true mortgage attach methods of the nation’s largest real estate brokerages.
  • A multitude of factors need to go right for Zillow to hit its goals: doubling its Flex program, convincing thousands of Flex agents to promote Zillow Home Loans, and standing up a national mortgage operation to handle 10x the volume.

Mike DelPrete is a strategic adviser and global expert in real estate tech, including Zavvie, an iBuyer offer aggregator. Connect with him on LinkedIn.

Zillow
Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×