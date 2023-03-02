This report is available exclusively to subscribers of Inman Intel, a data and research arm of Inman offering deep insights and market intelligence on the business of residential real estate and proptech. Subscribe today.

This post has been republished with permission from Mike DelPrete.

Zillow has been doubling, tripling and quadrupling down on its mortgage business — which continues to lose money.

Why it matters: Zillow Homes Loans is a key part of the company’s growth strategy, and an analysis of its current traction highlights the opportunities and challenges on a likely path forward.

Zillow’s mortgage business posted a $167 million loss in 2022, for a cumulative loss of $283 million since 2017.