Fall is flying by. Days are officially darker, snow has touched down in many places, and the holiday season is right around the corner. The new year will be upon us before we know it.

What this means: It’s time for real estate professionals to get serious about their 2025 business outlook, assessing which measures to build upon and which ones to leave behind.

Seeking inspiration? Here are three simple strategies top-producing professionals are bringing with them come January:

1. Strengthening relationships (that can lead to referrals!)

In a people-centric profession like real estate, relationships matter most — and this means forming meaningful, lasting connections with clients as well as fellow industry professionals.

At the recent RE/MAX Elite Retreat, an exclusive gathering for the brand’s top producers that was held in Napa, California, for example, attendees found ample opportunity to create connections. The high-achieving bunch spent three days bonding over meetups and masterminds and left with new friends and referral partners. Attendees agreed that networking-focused events like this are a core part of their business plans for those very reasons.

“Relationships are an incredible part of this business that I wasn’t quite leveraging earlier in my career – but now they’re a mainstay. RE/MAX agents are so willing to share and help each other grow,” said Tiffany MacPherson, a team leader with RE/MAX The Woodlands & Spring in Texas. “Referrals come naturally when you take the time to get to know someone.”

2. Playing the long game with digital marketing

Social media has become a non-negotiable avenue for business awareness and lead generation. It’s a convenient way to showcase your personality and share your skillset to gain trust among potential clients – especially Gen Z and millennials. In fact, the RE/MAX Future of Real Estate Report revealed that two in three young homebuyers and sellers say real estate agents on social media make it easier to find properties and learn information about the process.

A digital footprint, however, takes time and patience to curate — and the fruits of those efforts may not come until much later. On social platforms, people often follow along for the real estate education long before they’re actually ready to enter the market.

“Social media is a chance to build up your brand. You’re not necessarily landing a deal the day a billboard goes live, and the same is true with posts on social media,” said Nimesh Patel, Broker/Owner of RE/MAX Fine Properties in Sugarland, Texas, during an Elite Retreat panel about video strategies. “But the more people regularly see your content, the more they think of you — and you’ll be top-of-mind when they’re ready to buy or sell.”

3. Keeping up consistency

It can’t be said enough: One of the most tried-and-true factors for top producers is consistency — from excellent customer service to effective marketing to strong branding and so much more.

During a panel about growing through market change, Christina Wasley, an agent with RE/MAX Escarpment Realty in Burlington, Ontario, said, “In real estate, it’s all about planting seeds, whether they grow this year, six months from now or even a couple of years down the line. The mindset of consistency is so important.”

With a RE/MAX brokerage, affiliates have access to cutting-edge technology tools and resources that help them deliver a consistent experience to clients. Plus, they build business on the unshakable foundation of a brand people know and trust.

