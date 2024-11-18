With more homes likely hitting the market this fall, the epic housing shortage may finally be lifting. Here’s how to connect with consumers who may be dipping their toes into home buying after being sidelined in the too-hot housing market.

1. Understand homeshoppers and how to help them

It’s important to understand the needs and preferences of the different groups of buyers, so you can quickly identify solutions and resources to help get them past their home-buying challenges.

A common concern for millennials is having enough money for a down payment, especially without equity from a previous home. One way to showcase your value is to be ready with information about the pre-approval process, low down payment loan options, or any down payment assistance programs.

A top impediment for Gen Xers is finding a house that fits their family’s needs and is within budget. Be ready with ideas about broadening their home search or referring them to general contractors to discuss renovation options and more.

Boomers are often looking at retirement, and while finances can be less of a problem, finding a smaller-sized house that fits their desires for quality construction, a larger lot space for privacy, and a safe neighborhood can be a hurdle.

2. The art of timely response

When an online lead comes in, call on them quickly with your talking points and resources on hand. Don’t forget to practice and role-play — your talk tracks will be memorized in no time if you’re constantly calling on them.

When you call a lead, greet them directly by name versus asking to speak with them, offer the property address and lead source, and ask them for five minutes. The goal of the initial conversation is to convert the call into an in-person appointment.

If the lead doesn’t pick up, stay in contact with another call or voicemail before the day ends, and then send an email. The only way to stay top of mind and build rapport is to develop a follow-up strategy and stick to it.

The Realtor.com® professional dashboard has tools to help drive the connection with your leads — average the intel there, like a market insights report, and use the suggested follow-ups and task reminders.

3. Reach non-responsive leads

To nudge non-responsive leads, use phrases such as, “homes are selling quickly, and I don’t want you to miss out.” Keep voicemails and emails short and to the point and always include a question or call-to-action so leads have a reason to respond.

Don’t be boring; get creative with your messages and email subject lines and even use emojis, which may increase open rates.

4. Level up your online presence

Don’t forget consumers’ home search often includes researching agents. Search your name to see where you can be found online, then take control of how and where you are represented to ensure it’s a current and positive reflection of your real estate business.

Ensure your profile is updated and consistent across your free Realtor.com profile, personal website, brokerage or MLS-affiliate site, and social media sites. Claim your business on Google and Yelp, and get into the habit of gathering ratings and reviews on your Realtor.com profile and other sites.

5. Go mobile

The majority of consumers today are using mobile devices during their home search. Make sure your sites are optimized for mobile and get on social media sites like Facebook or Instagram if you aren’t already taking advantage of them.

