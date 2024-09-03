The settlement was revealed in a new court filing, though the company has not said how much it might pay. The Keyes Company has more than 4,000 agents working across Florida.

The Keyes Company, which describes itself as the top independent brokerage in the state of Florida, on Tuesday revealed that it is the latest company to reach a commission lawsuit settlement.

The company disclosed the proposed settlement in a court filing, though the filing does not say how much the company will pay or what business practices it might change. The filing was made in a case known as Gibson, for it’s lead defendant, which was the first of the so-called copycat suits to follow last year’s jury verdict against the National Association of Realtors and major franchisors. The Gibson case was later consolidated with another similar lawsuit known as Umpa.

Like other commission lawsuits, the Gibson and Umpa cases alleged that NAR and various real estate companies conspired to break antitrust laws and inflate costs.

Mike Pappas

According to the Keyes Company website, the brokerage has more than 4,000 agents working across 50 offices in Florida. The website further describes the firm as the number one independent brokerage in the state. Mike Pappas serves as CEO of the Keyes Company. His daughter Christina Pappas serves as president, with the company website noting that the firm is now in its “fourth generation of local family leadership.”

Inman has reached out to the Keyes Company and will update this story with any comment the brokerage provides.

Though many brokerages across the U.S. are covered as part of NAR’s own sweeping commission suit settlement, companies that did more than $2 billion in residential sales volume in 2022 were not included in that deal. According to the 2023 Real Estate Almanac, the Keyes Company did more than $7.5 billion in 2022 — well above the $2 billion threshold.

The Keyes Company is just one of many firms that have filed settlements in commission lawsuits. Others include Anywhere, RE/MAX, Compass, Redfin, Keller Williams and many others.

In the case of the Keyes Company, the settlement will first require preliminary court approval, followed by final approval at some later date. Tuesday’s court filing does not mention a timeline for preliminary or final approval.

NAR’s settlement received preliminary approval in April and has a final approval hearing scheduled for November.

Email Jim Dalrymple II

