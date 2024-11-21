Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

The Real Brokerage earned notable recognition outside of the industry by landing at No. 38 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list, which identifies companies in technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech and energy tech fields.

In a Nov. 21 press release sent to Inman, Real CEO Tamir Poleg said its place on the 30-year-old list is more evidence that the real estate space is responding to its tech-forward model that, according to Poleg, “boosts agent productivity through automation.”

“It’s a straightforward concept, but it requires widespread adoption to succeed — making our proprietary tech stack a vital component of our growth,” he said in the release. “Looking ahead, we’re committed to leveraging artificial intelligence to elevate agent productivity and deliver a seamless, intuitive experience for both agents and their clients.”

Deloitte selects companies based on a percentage of fiscal year revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. For that period, Real reported a 4,062 percent increase.

While the company heavily promotes itself as a “technology platform reshaping real estate,” it remains a real estate brokerage. However, it has implemented a number of proprietary software and artificial intelligence solutions that empower agents and staff to measurably minimize their workflows.

Real is a cloud brokerage, a term meaning that it doesn’t own or require agents to use physical offices, a characteristic also enabled by its technology commitments.

It’s that technology development that helps Real qualify for the list, which states eligibility requires that “companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company’s operating revenues.”

“Overall, 2024 Technology Fast 500 companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 201 percent to 153,625 percent over the three-year time frame, with an average growth rate of 1,981 percent and median growth rate of 460 percent,” the release stated.

Real surpassed 20,000 agents this summer and reported significant growth in Q3, Inman reported. It added 2,000 new agents between July and October, and total transactions closed hit 35,832 in the quarter, 76 percent higher than a year ago.

The company’s C-suite won the Inman Innovator Award in 2023.

Email Craig Rowe